WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday as Israel expands its ground incursion into Lebanon and considers how to respond to Iran's recent ballistic missile attack.

The leaders' call, previewed by a person familiar with the matter, is coming two days after the anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel that led to the war in Gaza that has spread into a wider regional conflict. It will be the first conversation between Biden and Netanyahu since Aug. 21.

The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Israel has been discussing how to respond to the Iranian missile barrage from Oct. 1, which the United States helped to fend off. Biden last week said he would not support a retaliatory Israeli strike on sites related to Tehran’s nuclear program.