WorldJanuary 11, 2025

Biden honors Pope Francis with the Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday honored Pope Francis with the

ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press
FILE - President Joe Biden, left, meets with Pope Francis in Savelletri, Puglia, Italy, June 14, 2024. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP, File)
FILE - President Joe Biden, left, meets with Pope Francis in Savelletri, Puglia, Italy, June 14, 2024. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday honored Pope Francis with the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction, the highest civilian award given by the president, saying the pontiff was “a light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world.”

Biden had been scheduled to present the medal to the pope in person on Saturday in Rome on what was to be the final overseas trip of his presidency, but Biden canceled his travel plans so he could monitor the wildfires in California.

The White House said Biden bestowed the award to the pope during a phone call in which they also discussed efforts to promote peace and alleviate suffering around the world.

It's the only time Biden has presented the honor with distinction during his presidency. Biden himself is a recipient of the award with distinction, recognized when he was vice president by then-President Barack Obama in a surprise ceremony eight years ago. That was the only time in Obama's two terms when he awarded that version of the medal.

The citation for the pope says "his mission of serving the poor has never ceased. A loving pastor, he joyfully answers children’s questions about God. A challenging teacher, he commands us to fight for peace and protect the planet. A welcoming leader, he reaches out to different faiths.”

Biden is preparing to leave office Jan. 20 and has doled out honors to prominent individuals, including supporters and allies, in recent weeks.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

