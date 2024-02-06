All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 16, 2024

Biden, Harris thank major Democratic donors and urge them to stay engaged after tough loss to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President

MORIAH BALINGIT, Associated Press
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, speaks with President Joe Biden at the Democratic National Committee's Holiday Reception at Willard Hotel in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, speaks with President Joe Biden at the Democratic National Committee's Holiday Reception at Willard Hotel in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Joe Biden delivers his remarks at the Democratic National Committee's Holiday Reception at Willard Hotel in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
President Joe Biden delivers his remarks at the Democratic National Committee's Holiday Reception at Willard Hotel in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as first lady Jill Biden speaks at the Democratic National Committee's Holiday Reception at Willard Hotel in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as first lady Jill Biden speaks at the Democratic National Committee's Holiday Reception at Willard Hotel in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday thanked deep-pocketed Democratic donors who raised record sums in last month's election loss to President-elect Donald Trump and urged them not to lose hope and to remain politically engaged.

Biden and Harris, along with their spouses, in remarks at the Democratic National Committee holiday reception sought to buck up key donors who the Democratic Party needs to stay committed as it tries to pick up the pieces. Republicans scored a decisive victory taking the White House and Senate while maintaining control of the House in an election where donors of all political stripes spent about $4.7 billion.

“We all get knocked down. My dad would say when you get knocked down, you just got to get up,” Biden said. “The measure of a person or a party is how fast they get back up.”

Harris, who stepped in as the party's presidential nominee after Biden ended his campaign in July following his disastrous debate performance, praised donors for putting their time — and checkbooks — into backing her and Democrats that they believed in.

Democrats, their allied super PACs and other groups raised about $2.9 billion, compared to about $1.8 billion for the Republicans. Harris noted that Democrats raised a whopping $700 million over just 700 events organized by the Democratic finance committee.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“You rallied, you opened your homes, you reached out to your friends and your family,” said Harris, who will soon begin weighing in earnest her own future and whether to make another White House run. “You put your personal capital — and by that I mean your relationships — at stake to talk with people because you care so deeply, and you connected with people and took the time to remind them of what is at stake and what was at stake.”

While Biden acknowledged the sting that Democrats continue to feel about last month's loss, he said they should take pride in what they accomplished.

The administration's signature achievements include a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S., and a surge in federal environmental spending through the Inflation Reduction Act, which Biden signed into law in 2022 after it cleared Congress solely with Democratic votes.

“We could never have gotten as much done as we did without you,” Biden said. “You not only contributed to the campaign, but you did something, I think, even more important. You were willing to lend your names, your reputation, your character to the effort.”

Biden said that he intended to remain engaged with party politics once he leaves office on Jan. 20. He also predicted that he expected Harris would remain a central character in the party's future.

“You’re not going anywhere kid. We aren’t letting you,” Biden said to Harris.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 16
South Korean investigators request impeached president to ap...
WorldDec. 15
Giants owner John Mara gets another aerial message trashing ...
WorldDec. 15
California DMV apologizes for license plate that some say mo...
WorldDec. 15
Storms across US bring heavy snow, dangerous ice and a torna...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jamie Foxx gets stitches after a glass is thrown at him during dinner in Beverly Hills
WorldDec. 15
Jamie Foxx gets stitches after a glass is thrown at him during dinner in Beverly Hills
US agencies should use advanced technology to identify mysterious drones, Schumer says
WorldDec. 15
US agencies should use advanced technology to identify mysterious drones, Schumer says
‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops while ‘Moana 2’ tops the box office again
WorldDec. 15
‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops while ‘Moana 2’ tops the box office again
Small businesses say cautious shoppers are seeking 'cozy' and 'festive' this holiday season
WorldDec. 15
Small businesses say cautious shoppers are seeking 'cozy' and 'festive' this holiday season
West Africa regional bloc approves exit timeline for 3 coup-hit member states
WorldDec. 15
West Africa regional bloc approves exit timeline for 3 coup-hit member states
Trump nominees should ‘steer clear’ of undermining polio vaccine, McConnell says
WorldDec. 15
Trump nominees should ‘steer clear’ of undermining polio vaccine, McConnell says
Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam ball sells for $1.56 million at auction
WorldDec. 15
Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam ball sells for $1.56 million at auction
Israel will close its Ireland embassy over Gaza tensions as Palestinian death toll nears 45,000
WorldDec. 15
Israel will close its Ireland embassy over Gaza tensions as Palestinian death toll nears 45,000
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy