WASHINGTON (AP) — All that's left is for President-elect Donald Trump to put his name on it — if he wants.

Trump won the White House in large part because of voters' frustration with high prices and a sense that the United States needs major changes. But when he enters office in January, Trump will inherit an economy primed for growth.

The unemployment rate is low, inflation is easing and President Joe Biden's administration has teed-up a ready-made list of infrastructure projects that could go from theoretical to reality over the next several years. There’s the TSMC computer chip plant in Arizona, the new Hyundai electric vehicle factory in Georgia and a modernized I-375 in Michigan, among thousands of projects under way that will take years to complete.

All of that means it could be Trump, rather than Biden, who gets to tell Americans that he built the country back better. If he decides to let the projects proceed, that is.

Biden, himself, acknowledged last week that the positive economic impacts from his policies would occur after his term ends in January.

“Much of the work we’ve done is already being felt by the American people, but the vast majority will not be felt, will be felt over the next 10 years,” he said in remarks in the Rose Garden. “It’s going to take time, but it’s there. The road ahead is clear.”

Trump wants to reverse Biden's policies, but construction is already ongoing

While Trump on the campaign trail railed against Biden's record, he has offered few details on what initiatives he might scrap. Trump said in September that he would “rescind all unspent funds under the misnamed Inflation Reduction Act ” and said on Joe Rogan’s podcast that tariffs would do more for manufacturing than the funding provided by the CHIPS and Science Act.

But Biden aides privately told The Associated Press that they expect Trump to continue the planned projects and take credit for Biden's accomplishments, just like the Republicans in Congress who’ve celebrated plant openings and infrastructure developments in their districts but voted against them.

The administration has spent millions of dollars to put up road signs to promote Biden's role in the projects; all Trump would need to do is re-label them with his own name. Biden aides feel confident that Trump won’t want to cut programs that are helping states he won in this year’s election even if Republicans try for a token repeal of some provisions in order to help fund some of their own tax cut plans.

When asked about this possibility, Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for the Trump-Vance transition, said: “The American people re-elected President Trump by a resounding margin giving him a mandate to implement the promises he made on the campaign trail. He will deliver.”

Natalie Quillian, a deputy chief of staff for Biden's White House, said that the administration's programs are already starting to make a positive difference for the economy.

“We have already announced investments for 70,000 infrastructure and clean energy projects, catalyzed nearly $1 trillion in private sector investment, lowered prescription drug prices, and created 1.6 million construction and manufacturing jobs,” she said. "Over the coming months, we will continue to run through the tape and ensure Americans benefit from this president’s agenda for years to come.”