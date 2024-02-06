RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — President Joe Biden made an urgent appeal to fellow world leaders Tuesday to surge money to developing nations to curb climate change as he wrapped up his final appearance at a major international summit.

Biden used the closing day's events at the Group of 20 gathering to announce hundreds of millions of dollars in new climate and development pledges and underscore his commitment to stemming the impact of climate-damaging fossil fuels on the planet.

But Biden’s end-of-presidency call to leaders of the world's major economies was shadowed by the reality that many of his latest proposals were likely to be blocked — and past climate initiatives rolled back — under President-elect Donald Trump.

Nonetheless, Biden insisted it was up to the leaders in the room to take on the existential crisis.

It's critical that developing countries have “enough firepower and access to capital” to combat climate change and protect themselves from its effects, Biden told heads of government at a working session.

“We need to continue to give breathing space to countries that are weighed down by debt,” Biden said, adding, “We as leaders need to find ways to flow money into their economies.″

His administration used an event at the summit hosted by Britain and Brazil to roll out a new U.S. $325 million contribution to the World Bank to help developing countries move away from climate-damaging fossil fuels.

It was one of a series of U.S. climate and development initiatives Biden announced at the G20.

However, many will require buy-in from Trump, who has shown an aversion to such projects. The president-elect has called the climate crisis a “hoax” and signaled plans to pull out of the Paris climate accord — as he did in his first term before Biden rejoined.

Trump has treated Democratic efforts on climate with contempt and skepticism. After rolling back environmental efforts and participation in global climate efforts in his first term, Trump campaigned for president with a slogan of “drill, baby, drill." He's vowed to further unleash U.S. oil and gas production, already at record highs.

While debate over U.S. support for Israel in its wars in Gaza and Lebanon has overshadowed much of Biden's foreign policy agenda, he has pointed to efforts against climate change and global poverty as legacies of his presidency.