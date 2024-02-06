All sections
WorldDecember 30, 2024

Biden announces nearly $2.5B more in military aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that the United States will send nearly $2.5 billion more in weapons to Ukraine as

TARA COPP, Associated Press
President Joe Biden speaks about the death of former President Jimmy Carter Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at the Company House Hotel in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden speaks about the death of former President Jimmy Carter Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at the Company House Hotel in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Ukrainian serviceman aka Vovchok of 3rd assault brigade throws gunpowder into a fire during memorial ceremony of his fallen comrades during the winter solstice in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A Ukrainian serviceman aka Vovchok of 3rd assault brigade throws gunpowder into a fire during memorial ceremony of his fallen comrades during the winter solstice in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that the United States will send nearly $2.5 billion more in weapons to Ukraine as his administration works quickly to spend all the money it has available to help Kyiv fight off Russia before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

The package includes $1.25 billion in presidential drawdown authority, which allows the military to pull existing stock from its shelves and gets weapons to the battlefield faster. It also has $1.22 billion in longer-term weapons packages to be put on contract through the separate Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, or USAI.

Biden said all longer-term USAI funds have now been spent and pledged to use all the remaining drawdown money before leaving office.

“I’ve directed my administration to continue surging as much assistance to Ukraine as quickly as possible,” Biden said in a statement. “At my direction, the United States will continue to work relentlessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in this war over the remainder of my time in office.”

The new aid comes as Russia has launched a barrage of attacks against Ukraine’s power facilities in recent days, although Ukraine has said it intercepted a significant number of the missiles and drones. Russian and Ukrainian forces are also still in a bitter battle around the Russian border region of Kursk, where Moscow has sent thousands of North Korean troops to help reclaim territory taken by Ukraine.

The Biden administration is pushing to get weapons into Ukraine to give Kyiv the strongest negotiating position possible before Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20. Trump has talked about getting some type of negotiated settlement between Ukraine and Russia and has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Many U.S. and European leaders are concerned that Trump's talk of a settlement might result in a poor deal for Ukraine, and they worry that he won’t provide Ukraine with all the weapons funding approved by Congress.

The weapons systems being pulled from existing stockpiles through this latest weapons package include counter-unmanned aerial systems munitions, air defense munitions, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, air-to-ground munitions, anti-armor systems, tube-launched missiles, fragmentation grenades, and other items and spare parts.

Including Monday's announcement, the U.S. has provided more than $65 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor in February 2022.

