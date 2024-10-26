All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 26, 2024

Beyoncé endorses Kamala Harris in joyful speech at Houston rally: 'I'm here as a mother'

Beyoncé, in a heartfelt Houston rally speech, endorses Kamala Harris, emphasizing the need for a better world for future generations. Harris's campaign embraces Beyoncé's track "Freedom" as its anthem.

MARIA SHERMAN, Associated Press
Musical artist Beyonce on stage at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Annie Mulligan)
Musical artist Beyonce on stage at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Annie Mulligan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Musical artists Beyonce, right, and Kelly Rowland, left, on stage at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Annie Mulligan)
Musical artists Beyonce, right, and Kelly Rowland, left, on stage at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Annie Mulligan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Musical artists Beyonce, right, and Kelly Rowland, left, on stage at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Annie Mulligan)
Musical artists Beyonce, right, and Kelly Rowland, left, on stage at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Annie Mulligan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Musical artist Beyonce, right, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, embrace on stage during a campaign rally Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Annie Mulligan)
Musical artist Beyonce, right, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, embrace on stage during a campaign rally Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Annie Mulligan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Musical artists Beyonce, right, and Kelly Rowland, left, on stage at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in Houston, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Musical artists Beyonce, right, and Kelly Rowland, left, on stage at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in Houston, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tina Knowles, mother of entertainer Beyonce, speaking at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in Houston, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Tina Knowles, mother of entertainer Beyonce, speaking at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in Houston, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)ASSOCIATED PRESS

“I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” Beyoncé said at a campaign rally for Kamala Harris.

“A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided,” she said Friday night in Houston.

“Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations," she continued. “We must vote, and we need you.”

At the end, Beyoncé, who was joined onstage by her Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, introduced Harris. “Ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, loud, Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris,” she said.

She did not perform — unlike in 2016, when she performed at a presidential campaign rally for Hilary Clinton in Cleveland.

Houston is Beyoncé's hometown, and Harris’ presidential campaign has taken on Beyonce’s 2016 track “Freedom,” a cut from her landmark 2016 album “Lemonade," as its anthem.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Harris first used the song in July during her first official public appearance as a presidential candidate at her campaign headquarters in Delaware. That same month, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, publicly endorsed Harris for president.

Beyoncé gave permission to Harris to use the song, a campaign official who was granted anonymity to discuss private campaign operations confirmed to The Associated Press.

Arriving in the back-half of “Lemonade,” “Freedom” samples two John and Alan Lomax field recordings, which document Jim Crow-era folk spirituals of Southern Black churches and the work songs of Black prisoners from 1959 and 1948, respectively. It also features Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar.

Kinitra D. Brooks, an academic and author of “The Lemonade Reader,” says the song “‘Freedom" is so important because it shows that freedom isn’t free. The freedom to be yourself, the political freedom ... it’s the idea that you must fight for freedom, and that it is winnable."

The Harris rally in Houston highlighted the perilous medical fallout from the state’s strict abortion ban and putting the blame squarely on Donald Trump.

Since abortion was restricted in Texas, the state’s infant death rate has increased, more babies have died of birth defects and maternal mortality has risen.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 26
PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Campaign for President, Octo...
WorldOct. 26
Trump denigrates Detroit while appealing for votes in a subu...
WorldOct. 26
Harris says US faces a 'health care crisis' over abortion. A...
WorldOct. 26
Foreign threats to the US election are on the rise, and offi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
NASA astronaut is released from the hospital after returning from space
WorldOct. 26
NASA astronaut is released from the hospital after returning from space
Jim Donovan, Cleveland Browns play-by-play announcer and TV sports anchor, dies of cancer at 68
WorldOct. 26
Jim Donovan, Cleveland Browns play-by-play announcer and TV sports anchor, dies of cancer at 68
This independent candidate is worrying Republicans in deep-red Nebraska's Senate race
WorldOct. 26
This independent candidate is worrying Republicans in deep-red Nebraska's Senate race
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
WorldOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
American Airlines tests boarding technology that audibly shames line cutters
WorldOct. 26
American Airlines tests boarding technology that audibly shames line cutters
Polls close in Georgia's election that could take it toward the EU or into Russia's orbit
WorldOct. 26
Polls close in Georgia's election that could take it toward the EU or into Russia's orbit
US approves $2 billion in arms sales to Taiwan including advanced missile defense system
WorldOct. 26
US approves $2 billion in arms sales to Taiwan including advanced missile defense system
FACT FOCUS: Trump repeated election lies in his interview with Joe Rogan. Here are the facts
WorldOct. 26
FACT FOCUS: Trump repeated election lies in his interview with Joe Rogan. Here are the facts
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy