The United States Postal Service might have found a way to unite a nation bitterly divided after this month's election: It's releasing a Betty White stamp.

The beloved actor known for roles in “The Golden Girls," “The Mary Tyler Moore Show," “Boston Legal,” and others will be on a 2025 Forever stamp, USPS announced Friday.

White died in late December 2021, less than three weeks before her 100th birthday. The Postal Service hasn't announced a release date for the stamp.

“An icon of American television, Betty White (1922–2021) shared her wit and warmth with viewers for seven decades,” the Postal Service said in announcing the stamp, which depicts a smiling White based on a 2010 photograph by celebrity photographer Kwaku Alston. “The comedic actor, who gained younger generations of fans as she entered her 90s, was also revered as a compassionate advocate for animals.”

Boston-based artist Dale Stephanos created the digital illustration from Alston's photo.