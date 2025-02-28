Hollywood's never-ending awards season can make it easy to get a little lost in the run-of-the-mill “best” categories. Actor. Actress. Director. Picture. A great movie can be reduced to a single performance; those that are left out seem to simply vanish for a while.

But more often than not, it's the little things that make us love the movies we love — the lines we quote, the props we delight in, the character quirks we remember, the songs we actually add to our playlists.

In that spirit, ahead of Sunday’s Oscars, AP Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr make selections for their own awards — some more offbeat than others.

Most trusty steed: Aaron Pierre’s bike, “Rebel Ridge”

Jeremy Saulnier’s lean thriller is like an Western fable: An innocent guy who doesn’t want any trouble rides into town and becomes ensnared by corrupt lawmen. Protagonists before him might have come on a horse, but Terry Richmond (Pierre) gets around by bike. Pierre oozes movie-star cool, even while pedaling furiously. (A second award to “Rebel Ridge,” too, for best scene involving Wikipedia.) — J.C.

Best stuffy: Chris Hemsworth’s teddy bear, “Furiosa”

Hemsworth may play a maniac warlord named Dementus who rides a Roman chariot across the wasteland of George Miller's “Furiosa,” but he’s also a big softy who carries his childhood stuffy. Strapped to Dementus is a teddy bear, an artifact of a childhood that, like Furiosa’s, is marked by grief. — J.C.

Best tearjerker: “My Old Ass”

Megan Park’s “My Old Ass” sneaks up on you. Oh, you think, it’s just some funny high-concept movie about a teenage girl who starts talking to her almost 40-year-old self after a mushroom trip. Sure, it is that, but it’s also a profound meditation on time, family and the impossibility of really, truly appreciating things in the moment. It’s done with such a light, entertaining touch that by the time the waterworks really start, you almost don’t know what hit you. — L.B.

Best action hero: June Squibb, “Thelma”

All I need to say is: Mobility scooter chase scene. Plus, the now-95-year-old did her own stunts. — J.C.

Best part of a so-so movie: Kumail Nanjiani, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire”

Awards to go to movies that people think are, you know, really good. But great performances can happen in not-so-good movies. “Frozen Empire” is a lightly enjoyable, slightly kid-oriented extension of “Ghostbusters,” but every time Nanjiani is on screen, as the reluctant heir to the role of “Firemaster,” the movie is hysterical. — J.C.

Best song: “Brighter Days” and “Harper and Will Go West” (tie)

The original song category at the Oscars is deeply broken. Or maybe I’m just wildly out of sync with that branch, but there were two great, memorable songs from wonderful films and neither was even shortlisted. One, Kristen Wiig’s charming “Harper and Will Go West” was technically in the end credits of “Will & Harper,” but the wait for said song was a key thread throughout. The other, Nicholas Britell’s “Brighter Days” provided a profound moment of mourning and catharsis in “Blitz.” They’re both songs that I’ve added to playlists — unlike any of the nominated ones. — L.B.

Best use of Taylor Swift: “The Fall Guy”

I’ve probably already seen David Leitch’s stuntman extravaganza half a dozen times, partially because my kids like it, too, and partially because Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are absurdly winning in it. There’s just not much better than Gosling cry-singing to “All Too Well.” — J.C.