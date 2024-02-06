BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian federal prosecutors said Thursday they have arrested several individuals as part of a corruption probe linked to the European Parliament amid reports in local media that Chinese company Huawei bribed EU lawmakers.

Some 100 federal police officers carried out 21 searches in Brussels as well as in Flanders, Wallonia and Portugal, the federal prosecutor’s office said.

The suspects were arrested for questioning in “connection with their alleged involvement in active corruption within the European Parliament, as well as for forgery and use of forgeries,” prosecutors said. “The offences were allegedly committed by a criminal organization.”

According to an investigation by Le Soir newspaper and other media, lobbyists working for Chinese telecoms giant Huawei are suspected of bribing current or former MEPs to promote the company’s commercial policy in Europe.

Huawei public relations representatives in London did not respond to an emailed request for comment and could not be reached by phone.

A European Parliament spokesperson said only that the assembly “takes note of the information. When requested, it always cooperates fully with the judicial authorities.”

The federal prosecutor's office, which did not name Huawei, said that corruption is believed to have been practiced “regularly and very discreetly from 2021 to the present day, and taking various forms, such as remuneration for taking political positions or excessive gifts such as food and travel expenses or regular invitations to football matches."

Prosecutors believe that payments might have been disguised as business expenses and in some cases may have been directed to third parties. “From this point of view, the investigation also aims to detect any evidence of money laundering,” they said.