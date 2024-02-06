All sections
WorldSeptember 27, 2024

Belgian PM blasts Pope Francis for Catholic Church's sex abuse cover-up legacy in blistering welcome

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s prime minister blasted Pope Francis for the Catholic Church’s

NICOLE WINFIELD and RAF CASERT, Associated Press
Pope Francis meets with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in the Castle of Laeken, Brussels, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis meets with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in the Castle of Laeken, Brussels, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis meets with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in the Castle of Laeken, Brussels, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis meets with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in the Castle of Laeken, Brussels, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis meets with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in the Castle of Laeken, Brussels, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis meets with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in the Castle of Laeken, Brussels, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis meets with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in the Castle of Laeken, Brussels, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis meets with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in the Castle of Laeken, Brussels, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis arrives on the occasion of his visit to King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in the Castle of Laeken, Brussels, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis arrives on the occasion of his visit to King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in the Castle of Laeken, Brussels, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Belgian Royal Escort wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on the occasion of his visit to King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in the Castle of Laeken, Brussels, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Belgian Royal Escort wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on the occasion of his visit to King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in the Castle of Laeken, Brussels, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis touches the belly of a newly married woman during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis touches the belly of a newly married woman during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Belgian Royal Escort wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on the occasion of his visit to King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in the Castle of Laeken, Brussels, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Belgian Royal Escort wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on the occasion of his visit to King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in the Castle of Laeken, Brussels, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis meets with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in the Castle of Laeken, Brussels, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis meets with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in the Castle of Laeken, Brussels, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s prime minister blasted Pope Francis for the Catholic Church’s horrific legacy of clerical sex abuse and cover-ups, demanding “concrete steps” to come clean with the past and put victims’ interests ahead those of the institution in a blistering welcome at the start of Francis’ visit on Friday.

The speech by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo was one of the most pointed ever directed at the pope during a foreign trips, where the genteel dictates of diplomatic protocol usually keeps outrage out of the public speeches. But even King Philippe had strong words for Francis, demanding the church work “incessantly” to atone for the crimes and help victims heal.

Their tone underscored just how raw the abuse scandal still is in Belgium, where two decades of revelations of abuse and systematic cover-ups have devastated the hierarchy’s credibility and contributed to an overall decline in Catholicism and the influence of the once-powerful Catholic Church.

“Today, words alone do not suffice. We also need concrete steps,” De Croo said. “Victims need to be heard. They need to be at the center. They have a right to truth. Misdeeds need to be recognized,” he said in front of an audience of royals, church officials, diplomats and politicians at Laeken Castle, the residence of Belgium’s royal family.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

