All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
Arts & EntertainmentSeptember 22, 2024
‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ scares off 'Transformers' for third week as box office No. 1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s a three-peat for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”
ANDREW DALTON, Associated Press
General atmosphere at the premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
General atmosphere at the premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Chris Hemsworth, from left, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson and Keegan-Michael Key pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Transformers One' on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Chris Hemsworth, from left, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson and Keegan-Michael Key pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Transformers One' on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Michael Keaton arrives at the premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Michael Keaton arrives at the premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Winona Ryder poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for the film "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Winona Ryder poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for the film "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Chris Hemsworth, from left, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson and Keegan-Michael Key pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Transformers One' on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Chris Hemsworth, from left, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson and Keegan-Michael Key pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Transformers One' on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s a three-peat for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”

The Tim Burton legacy sequel to his 1988 horror comedy topped the North American box office charts for the third straight weekend with $26 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

It edged out the animated new release “Transformers: One,” which brought in $25 million. The Optimus Prime origin story from Paramount Pictures features the voices of Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and Scarlett Johansson.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” a Warner Bros. release with Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder returning as stars, has earned more than $226 million domestically in its three weeks after a monster opening of $110 million — the third best of the year — and a second weekend of $51.6 million.

Third place went to the James McAvoy horror “Speak No Evil,” which came in at $5.9 million in its second week for a total of $21.5 million.

On the whole, the box office was in a quiet phase that is expected to break when “ Joker: Folie à Deux ” dances its way onto the big screen on Oct. 4.

The year’s second-highest grosser “ Deadpool & Wolverine ” remained in the top 5 in its ninth weekend with another $3.9 million and a domestic total of $627 million. Only Pixar's “Inside Out 2” has earned more.

The Demi Moore-starring, Coralie Fargeat-directed body horror “The Substance," which made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival, brought in $3.1 million on limited screens in its first weekend for the sixth spot.

The Daily Wire movie “Am I Racist?” — in which conservative columnist Matt Walsh goes undercover as a “DEI trainee” — stayed in the top 10 after a fourth place finish last week, earning $2.9 million for seventh place and a two-week total of $9 million.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1. “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” $26 million.

2. “Transformers One,” $25 million.

3. “Speak No Evil,” $5.9 million.

4. “Never Let Go,” $4.5 million.

5. “Deadpool & Wolverine,” $3.9 million.

6. “The Substance,” $3.1 million.

7. “Am I Racist?” $2.5 million.

8. “Reagan,” $1.7 million.

9. “JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL,” $1.4 million.

10. “Alien Romulus,” $1.3 million.

Advertisement
Related
Arts & EntertainmentSep. 24
Video game actors' union calls for strike against 'League of...
Arts & EntertainmentSep. 21
Book Review: Wright Thompson exposes deep racist roots of th...
Arts & EntertainmentSep. 20
Keith Holloway presents Jerry Garcia art exhibit at Yoga Eas...
Arts & EntertainmentSep. 20
Dobbins Conservatory kicks off season with 'Noises Off' at B...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Music Review: Katy Perry returns with the uninspired and forgettable '143'
Arts & EntertainmentSep. 20
Music Review: Katy Perry returns with the uninspired and forgettable '143'
Movie Review: 'The Substance' is brilliantly disgusting and deranged
Arts & EntertainmentSep. 19
Movie Review: 'The Substance' is brilliantly disgusting and deranged
Movie Review: Provocative, genre-bending ‘A Different Man’ gets under our skin in unexpected ways
Arts & EntertainmentSep. 19
Movie Review: Provocative, genre-bending ‘A Different Man’ gets under our skin in unexpected ways
Happy 50th 'SNL!' Here's a look back at the show's very first cast
Arts & EntertainmentSep. 19
Happy 50th 'SNL!' Here's a look back at the show's very first cast
Book signing event with author Mary Sue Anton to benefit New Madrid Historical Museum
Arts & EntertainmentSep. 19
Book signing event with author Mary Sue Anton to benefit New Madrid Historical Museum
Happy 50th 'SNL!' Here's a look back at the show's very first cast
Arts & EntertainmentSep. 19
Happy 50th 'SNL!' Here's a look back at the show's very first cast
Review: Clooney and Pitt carry the fixer caper 'Wolfs'
Arts & EntertainmentSep. 18
Review: Clooney and Pitt carry the fixer caper 'Wolfs'
Movie Review: Coon, Olsen and Lyonne await a father’s death in ‘His Three Daughters’
Arts & EntertainmentSep. 17
Movie Review: Coon, Olsen and Lyonne await a father’s death in ‘His Three Daughters’
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy