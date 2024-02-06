LONDON (AP) — The BBC has apologized to staff members who felt unable to complain about the conduct of actor and comedian Russell Brand because of his status after an internal review found that concerns about his behavior weren’t handled appropriately.

The investigation by Peter Johnston, the BBC’s director of editorial complaints, identified eight complaints about Brand, including allegations that he had sex on BBC premises and exposed himself in the studio. Only one of those complaints was formally made to management at the time, Johnston found.

“I am grateful to those who have come forward to talk to me and my team and I have apologized on behalf of the BBC to those most directly affected by what I have documented here,’’ Johnston said in a report released Thursday. “The culture of the time undoubtedly influenced what was acceptable/tolerated, but I have found that a number of individuals had concerns about Russell Brand’s behavior which they felt unable to raise then.’’