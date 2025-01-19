All sections
January 19, 2025

Barkley runs for 78 and 62-yard TDs in the snow and Eagles beat Rams 28-22 to head to NFC title game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley dashed through the snow for touchdown runs of 78 and 62 yards and finished with 205 yards rushing, Jalen Hurts had a 44-yard scoring run and the Philadelphia Eagles held on against the turnover-happy Los Angeles Rams 28-22 on Sunday to advance to the NFC championship game for the second time in three seasons.

DAN GELSTON, Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) sits in the snow as he celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) sits in the snow as he celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles players huddle as it snows during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles players huddle as it snows during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun celebrates after recovering a fumble by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun celebrates after recovering a fumble by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Snow is cleared during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Snow is cleared during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Rams running back Cody Schrader (32) is stopped with the ball by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nicholas Morrow, right, during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Los Angeles Rams running back Cody Schrader (32) is stopped with the ball by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nicholas Morrow, right, during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles players do snow angels after Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) recovered a fumble during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles players do snow angels after Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) recovered a fumble during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott, right, kicks a field goal during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott, right, kicks a field goal during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (92) tackles Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (92) tackles Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Keir Thomas (96) during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Keir Thomas (96) during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Philadelphia Eagles' fan cheers during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game between the Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
A Philadelphia Eagles' fan cheers during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game between the Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) is stopped by Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Curl (3) during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) is stopped by Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Curl (3) during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley dashed through the snow for touchdown runs of 78 and 62 yards and finished with 205 yards rushing, Jalen Hurts had a 44-yard scoring run and the Philadelphia Eagles held on against the turnover-happy Los Angeles Rams 28-22 on Sunday to advance to the NFC championship game for the second time in three seasons.

Barkley ran for a 62-yard score in the first half and stretched the lead in the fourth when he blew through a hole and ran untouched 78 yards for the touchdown. Barkley smacked his helmet with his hand on his final snowy steps and flapped his arms once he hit the end zone.

Barkley slid into the snow — Slide, Eagles, Slide! — in the late-game celebration.

These Philly Snow Birds had cause for celebration -- they will host the NFC championship game Sunday against Washington, after the Commanders upset No. 1 seed Detroit on Saturday.

The Rams gave them a scare — caused in large part by two missed extra points from Philadelphia's Jake Elliott.

Matthew Stafford kept the Rams in the game with a 4-yard TD pass to Colby Parkinson that made it 28-22. The Rams got the ball back with two minutes left and Stafford completed consecutive passes of 11 and 37 yards to move the ball into Eagles’ territory.

But Stafford was sacked by Jalen Carter on third down and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down to end the threat.

The Eagles are set to host the NFC championship game for the fifth time since Lincoln Financial Field opened in 2003.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

