WorldDecember 26, 2024

Bad Bunny announces a new album, 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos'

Happy holidays from

MARIA SHERMAN, Associated Press
FILE - Bad Bunny performs at the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla., on Oct. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
FILE - Bad Bunny performs at the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla., on Oct. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Happy holidays from Bad Bunny, who announced Thursday he will release a new album Jan. 5.

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” which translates to “I should have taken more photos,” is his sixth studio album and follows in his tradition of releasing new music on unexpected dates. His debut album, 2018’s “X 100PRE," arrived around Christmas and 2020's “El Último Tour del Mundo” near Thanksgiving. The January release date is just before “Día de Reyes,” or Three Kings Day, and is a Sunday — unlike the industry's standard Friday release date.

The Puerto Rican musician announced the news on Instagram in a short video featuring filmmaker Jacobo Morales. He also released a new single, “PIToRRO DE COCO.”

A day before, Bad Bunny teased a 17-track list on social media, with each song titled “BOMBA,” perhaps in reference to the Puerto Rican musical style and dance.

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos” follows 2023's “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” (“Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow”), which was met with mixed reviews. On that album, Bad Bunny's reggaeton offerings were limited, returning instead to the Latin trap of “X 100PRE” in songs like “MONACO” and “GRACIAS POR NADA.”

The announcement caps a busy year for El Conejo Malo. Bad Bunny made headlines after he threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris shortly after a comedian at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally made crude jokes about Latinos and called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” He also canvassed North America on his “Most Wanted Tour,” which made The Associated Press' list of the best concerts of the year.

