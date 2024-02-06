All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 21, 2025

Authorities say a US border patrol agent has been shot and killed in Vermont south of border

COVENTRY, Vt. (AP) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent was killed Monday in northern Vermont south of the Canadian border, authorities said.

AP News, Associated Press
Cars are backed up at the US-Canada border in Stanstead, Quebec, after a shooting involving a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Coventry, Vt., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Chloe Jones)
Cars are backed up at the US-Canada border in Stanstead, Quebec, after a shooting involving a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Coventry, Vt., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Chloe Jones)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cars are backed up at the US-Canada border in Stanstead, Quebec, after a shooting involving a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Coventry, Vt., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Chloe Jones)
Cars are backed up at the US-Canada border in Stanstead, Quebec, after a shooting involving a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Coventry, Vt., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Chloe Jones)ASSOCIATED PRESS

COVENTRY, Vt. (AP) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent was killed Monday in northern Vermont south of the Canadian border, authorities said.

The Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that the agent was killed in the line of duty, although it did not provide details.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Vermont State Police said the shooting happened Monday afternoon on Interstate 91 in Coventry, about 20 miles (32 km) from the Canadian border. State police officers were assisting federal authorities including the FBI and Homeland Security.

A portion of the highway was closed in both directions for about two hours afterward. The northbound lane reopened just after 5 p.m.

Coventry is close to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Newport Station, part of the Swanton Sector, which encompasses Vermont and parts of New York and New Hampshire. The area includes 295 miles (475 kilometers) of international boundary with Canada.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 20
Senate confirms Marco Rubio as secretary of state, giving Tr...
WorldJan. 20
Inside the intimate inauguration: Close-up encounters betwee...
WorldJan. 20
Senate passes immigrant detention bill that could be the fir...
WorldJan. 20
Grins and frowns, seriousness and levity: The faces of the 2...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gusty winds, extreme fire weather return to Southern California
WorldJan. 20
Gusty winds, extreme fire weather return to Southern California
Ramaswamy won't serve on Trump's government efficiency commission as he mulls run for Ohio governor
WorldJan. 20
Ramaswamy won't serve on Trump's government efficiency commission as he mulls run for Ohio governor
Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson agrees to become Bears head coach, AP source says
WorldJan. 20
Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson agrees to become Bears head coach, AP source says
What Melania Trump wore to the inauguration — including the hat
WorldJan. 20
What Melania Trump wore to the inauguration — including the hat
Photo Gallery: Trump returns to the White House
WorldJan. 20
Photo Gallery: Trump returns to the White House
FACT FOCUS: A look at false and misleading claims Trump made during his inaugural address
WorldJan. 20
FACT FOCUS: A look at false and misleading claims Trump made during his inaugural address
Trump, in his inaugural address, rips into the country's past leaders and makes sweeping promises
WorldJan. 20
Trump, in his inaugural address, rips into the country's past leaders and makes sweeping promises
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration Swearing In
WorldJan. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration Swearing In
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy