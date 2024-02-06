All sections
WorldOctober 28, 2024

Authorities launch 'interagency operation' at federal jail in New York housing Sean 'Diddy' Combs

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators from various federal agencies launched an "interagency operation” on Monday at the troubled lockup in New York City where

MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press
FILE - The Metropolitan Detention Center is seen in the Sunset Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)
FILE - The Metropolitan Detention Center is seen in the Sunset Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Studio Center on May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Studio Center on May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
FILE - A car drives into the Metropolitan Detention Center in the Sunset Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)
FILE - A car drives into the Metropolitan Detention Center in the Sunset Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The Metropolitan Detention Center is seen in the Sunset Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)
FILE - The Metropolitan Detention Center is seen in the Sunset Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators from various federal agencies launched an "interagency operation” on Monday at the troubled lockup in New York City where Sean “Diddy” Combs is being held.

The investigators from the Bureau of Prisons, the Justice Department’s inspector general’s office and other law enforcement agencies had descended on the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on Monday, the Bureau of Prisons said in statement to The Associated Press.

The law enforcement operation is “designed to achieve our shared goal of maintaining a safe environment for both our employees and the incarcerated individuals housed at MDC Brooklyn,” the agency said. Prison officials declined to provide specific details about the operation Monday morning.

But the move comes as the jail has faced increasing scrutiny over horrific conditions, rampant violence and multiple deaths and amid a push by the Justice Department and Bureau of Prisons to fix problems at the jail and hold perpetrators accountable.

Last month, federal prosecutors charged nine inmates in connection with a spate of attacks from April to August at the Metropolitan Detention Center, the only federal jail in New York City. The allegations made public last month detailed serious safety and security issues at the jail, including charges after two inmates were stabbed to death and another was speared in the spine with a makeshift icepick. A correctional officer was also charged with shooting at a car during an unauthorized high-speed chase.

The criminal charges offered a window into violence and dysfunction that has plagued the jail, which houses about 1,200 people, including Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

In a statement on Monday, the Bureau of Prisons said its operation in Brooklyn was pre-planned and that there is “no active threat.”

The agency said it wouldn’t provide additional details about what exactly investigators were doing there on Monday until the operation is complete “in an effort to maintain the safety and security of all personnel inside the facility and the integrity of this operation.”

The facility, in an industrial area on the Brooklyn waterfront, has about 1,200 detainees, down from more than 1,600 in January. It’s used mainly for post-arrest detention for people awaiting trial in federal courts in Manhattan or Brooklyn. Other inmates are there to serve short sentences following convictions.

Those held at the Brooklyn jail have long complained about rampant violence, dreadful conditions, severe staffing shortages and the widespread smuggling of drugs and other contraband, some of it facilitated by employees. At the same time, they say they’ve been subject to frequent lockdowns and have been barred from leaving their cells for visits, calls, showers or exercise.

