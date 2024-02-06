All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 3, 2024

Authorities fear a Pennsylvania woman was swallowed by a sinkhole while looking for her cat

Authorities fear a grandmother who disappeared while looking for her cat may have been swallowed up by a sinkhole that recently opened up in a western Pennsylvania village.

MARK SCOLFORO, Associated Press
This Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows the top of a sinkhole in the village of Marguerite, Pa., where rescuers were searching for a woman who disappeared. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)
This Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows the top of a sinkhole in the village of Marguerite, Pa., where rescuers were searching for a woman who disappeared. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Authorities fear a grandmother who disappeared while looking for her cat may have been swallowed up by a sinkhole that recently opened up in a western Pennsylvania village.

Crews lowered a pole camera with a sensitive listening device into the hole in Marguerite on Tuesday morning but detected nothing. A second camera lowered into the hole showed what could be a shoe.

The family of Elizabeth Pollard, 64, called police at about 1 a.m. Tuesday to say she had not been seen since going out Monday evening to search for Pepper, her cat.

Police said they found Pollard's car parked near Monday's Union Restaurant in Marguerite, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh. Pollard's 5-year-old granddaughter was found safe inside the car.

The manhole-sized opening had not been seen by hunters and restaurant workers who were in the area in the hours before Pollard's disappearance, leading rescuers to speculate the sinkhole was new.

Authorities used an excavator to dig in the area, where temperatures dropped to below freezing overnight.

“We are pretty confident we are in the right place. We’re hoping there is still a void she could be in,” Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Company Chief John Bacha told Triblive.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Trooper Steve Limani said the shoe was about 30 feet (9 meters) below the surface.

“It almost feels like it opened up with her standing on top of it,” Limani said.

Pollard lives in a small neighborhood across the street from where her car and granddaughter were located, Limani said.

The young girl “nodded off in the car and woke up. Grandma never came back," Limani said. The child stayed in the car until two troopers rescued her. It's not clear what happened to Pepper.

Police said sinkholes are not uncommon because of subsidence from coal mining activity in the area.

A team from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, which responded to the scene, concluded the underground void is likely the result of work in the Marguerite Mine, last operated by the H.C. Frick Coke Company in 1952. The Pittsburgh coal seam is about 20 feet (6 meters) below the surface in that area.

Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson Neil Shader said the state’s Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation will examine the scene after the search is over to see if the sinkhole was indeed caused by mine subsidence.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 3
Democrats stick with Schumer as leader, their strategy for c...
WorldDec. 3
Trump vows to block Japanese steelmaker from buying US Steel...
WorldDec. 3
GM adds over 132,000 heavy duty pickups to recall for tailga...
WorldDec. 3
US biathletes fear retaliation for speaking out about sexual...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New women's baseball league names 97-year-old AAGPBL alum honorary chair on advisory board
WorldDec. 3
New women's baseball league names 97-year-old AAGPBL alum honorary chair on advisory board
Hunter Biden gun case dismissed after President Joe Biden's sweeping pardon
WorldDec. 3
Hunter Biden gun case dismissed after President Joe Biden's sweeping pardon
Secret Service agent fired at suspects outside of Janet Yellen's house in Washington DC
WorldDec. 3
Secret Service agent fired at suspects outside of Janet Yellen's house in Washington DC
Goodell speaks to Congress about the security issue of drones on NFL game days, AP source says
WorldDec. 3
Goodell speaks to Congress about the security issue of drones on NFL game days, AP source says
Police recover a stolen van with 2,500 pies after a chef's appeal, but they are too damaged to eat
WorldDec. 3
Police recover a stolen van with 2,500 pies after a chef's appeal, but they are too damaged to eat
Search suspended for man believed to have gone overboard from cruise ship off California's coast
WorldDec. 3
Search suspended for man believed to have gone overboard from cruise ship off California's coast
Tiger Woods has no firm answers on a deal with Saudis or his future as a player
WorldDec. 3
Tiger Woods has no firm answers on a deal with Saudis or his future as a player
US job openings rose last month, though hiring slowed, in mixed picture for labor market
WorldDec. 3
US job openings rose last month, though hiring slowed, in mixed picture for labor market
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy