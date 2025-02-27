SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian author Marcelo Rubens Paiva happily swung his wheelchair from side to side, dancing with thousands of Carnival revelers there to celebrate him and his work. Seconds later, an unidentified man showed Paiva his middle finger, then threw a beer can and a backpack that hit him in the head.

Paiva, a popular author in Brazil for four decades, has had intense days and exchanges since the movie based on his 2015 book “I'm Still Here” became a box-office success. The film, a rare blockbuster in the South American nation, garnered three Oscar nominations ahead of the awards ceremony Sunday.

While millions of Brazilians love the story for its long-overdue truth-telling about the country’s 1964-1985 military dictatorship, others see it as left-wing propaganda. Paiva has been dismayed at the outpouring of hatred, mostly online, directed at him.

“It is simply (our) history being told in the way we believe it must be told, the way our family lived it, so it never happens again,” Paiva, 65, told The Associated Press in his Sao Paulo apartment. “I assure you that some of those on the far-right or on the right have watched it and maybe changed their opinion.”

“I’m Still Here” is up for best picture and best international feature, while Fernanda Torres, who portrayed Paiva's mother Eunice, is competing for best actress. The film centers on the disappearance of Rubens Paiva, the author's father, and Eunice's decadeslong quest to force authorities to confirm his death.

An important story to tell

Paiva, one of five siblings, has known success, but not as much controversy. His 1982 book “Happy Old Year” narrating his life before and after a diving accident put him in a wheelchair, sold more than 1.5 million copies. He is also an award-winning playwright, former TV talk show host and political activist.

But he says nothing prepared him for the sudden impact “I’m Still Here” had since it won best screenplay at the Venice Film Festival. Many other awards followed since.

“This is very different; it is more intense because of social networks," Paiva said. “People (around the world) react in the same way to this movie, with the same emotion that Brazilians felt.”

After his book about his accident, he knew he still had another important story to tell.

“I was the son of a disappeared politician; few people knew what had happened during the dictatorship,” he said.

That was largely because Congress passed an amnesty law in 1979, as the dictatorship neared its end, sparing perpetrators of political crimes from prosecution.

Cracks started to emerge in 2011 after then President Dilma Rousseff — a former guerrilla who was tortured during the dictatorship — established a national truth commission to investigate its abuses. It was one of the seeds for Paiva's book and, later, the film.