VIENNA (AP) — Austrian Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl met the country's president on Monday as expectations mounted that he would be tasked with trying to form a new government, which would be the first led by the far right since World War II.

Kickl's party won Austria's parliamentary election in September, taking 28.8% of the vote and beating outgoing Chancellor Karl Nehammer's conservative Austrian People's Party into second place.

But in October, President Alexander Van der Bellen tasked Nehammer with trying to form a new government after Nehammer's party said it wouldn't go into government with the Freedom Party under Kickl and others refused to work with the Freedom Party at all. Those efforts to form a governing alliance without the far right collapsed in the first few days of the new year and Nehammer said Saturday that he would resign.