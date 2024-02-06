SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian woman who says she is the half-sister of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appeared in a Sydney court on Friday on charges of causing a drunken disturbance on an airliner and pledged not to drink alcohol at airports or on planes while she is on bail.

Analisa Josefa Corr is accused of assaulting a fellow passenger outside a plane's toilet after she and her husband, James Alexander Corr, allegedly consumed alcohol they had brought onto the flight and became intoxicated. After the plane landed in Sydney, they were taken to a nearby police station and charged.

Analisa Corr, 53, says she is the daughter of former Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. a dictator who was ousted in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising. He died in exile in Hawaii in 1989 at age 72. She also says she is the half-sister of the current president.

Marcos Jr. has previously dismissed reports of Corr’s relationship with his father as “rumors.”

Corr's mother is Australian model Evelin Hegyesi, who reportedly began an affair with Marcos Sr. in the 1970s when she was 19 years old. He was married to Imelda Marcos, with whom he had three children.

Corr and her husband appeared Friday in Downing Center Local Court, where Deputy Chief Magistrate Michael Antrum agreed to return their passports on conditions including that they do not drink on aircraft or in Australian international or domestic airport departure halls.