LONDON (AP) — An Australian computer scientist who falsely claimed to be the founder of the bitcoin cryptocurrency was found Thursday to be in contempt of an order of London's High Court.

In a judgment on Thursday, Justice James Mellor said Craig Wright had committed “a clear breach" of the order in March that barred him from launching or threatening further legal action related to bitcoin.

Lawyers for the Crypto Open Patent Alliance, or Copa, a non-profit group of technology and cryptocurrency firms, told the court earlier this week that Wright had issued a claim worth more than 900 billion pounds ($1.1 trillion) related to bitcoin in October which constituted contempt of court, and that he should be jailed as a result.

Mellor said that it was “beyond any reasonable doubt” that Wright had done so.