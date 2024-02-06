All sections
WorldDecember 17, 2024

Australian state proposes ban on protests at places of worship to fight rising antisemitism

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian state government on Tuesday proposed new restrictions on protesters in response to rising antisemitism, including a ban on demonstrations outside places of worship.

ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan speaks to media during a press conference, in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP)
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan speaks to media during a press conference, in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man reads messages left on the fence outside the fire damaged Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Con Chronis/AAP Image via AP)
A man reads messages left on the fence outside the fire damaged Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Con Chronis/AAP Image via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan proposed the new laws after arsonists damaged a Melbourne synagogue this month and protestors kept fearful worshippers trapped inside a Sydney synagogue for three hours a week earlier.

“That’s not peaceful protest. It’s menacing behavior,” Allan said.

“Antisemitism is a cancer and we must leave no stone unturned to fight the evil of antisemitism, to fight the evil of this racism in all of its forms and also to continue to work to help heal our multicultural community, to help build on that social cohesion and continue to support our strong, united Victoria,” she added.

The new laws would protect the right of people to “gather and pray free from fear, harassment and intimidation,” her office said in a statement.

The proposed laws, which will be voted on by the state legislature early next year, would establish safe access areas around places of worship and prohibit disturbances of religious gatherings.

The laws would also ban protesters flying flags and displaying symbols of groups listed by Australia as terrorist organizations. Face masks used by protesters to conceal their identities and protect against capsicum spray would also be banned.

The arson attack on Adass Israel Synagogue on Dec. 6 marked an escalation in targeted attacks in Australia since the war began between Israel and the militant Hamas group started over a year ago in the Gaza Strip.

Authorities have declared it a terrorist act, which increases resources available to investigators.

A federal law passed in January banned the Nazi salute and the public display of Nazi symbols in response to growing antisemitism, and the government appointed special envoys this year to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Australia is an increasingly multicultural society. The latest census in 2021 found that Australians born overseas or with a parent born overseas formed a majority for the first time.

