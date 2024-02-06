All sections
WorldNovember 27, 2024

Australian Senate begins debate on world-first social media ban for children under 16

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Senate on Thursday began considering a

ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press
Senator Jacqui Lambie, left, gestures as she speaks to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong during debate in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)
Senator Jacqui Lambie, left, gestures as she speaks to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong during debate in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Senate on Thursday began considering a ban on children younger than 16 years old from social media after the House of Representatives overwhelmingly supported the age restriction.

The world-first bill that would make platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, X and Instagram liable for fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars ($33 million) for systemic failures to prevent young children from holding accounts is likely to be passed by the Senate on Thursday, the Parliament’s final session for the year and potentially the last before elections, which are due within months.

The major parties’ support for the ban all but guarantees the legislation will become law. But many child welfare and mental health advocates are concerned about unintended consequences.

Unaligned Sen. Jacqui Lambie complained about the limited amount of time the government gave the Senate to debate the age restriction, which she described as “undercooked.”

“I thought this was a good idea. A lot of people out there thought it was a good idea until we looked at the detail and, let's be honest, there's no detail,” Lambie told the Senate.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday overwhelmingly carried the bill 102 votes to 13.

Once the legislation becomes law, the platforms would have one year to work out how they could implement the ban before penalties are enforced.

The platforms complained that the law would be unworkable, and urged the Senate to delay the vote until at least June next year when a government-commissioned evaluation of age assurance technologies made its report on how young children could be excluded.

Critics argue the government is attempting to convince parents it is protecting their children ahead of general elections due by May. The government hopes that voters will reward it for responding to parents' concerns about their children's addiction to social media. Some argue the legislation could cause more harm than it prevents.

Criticisms include that the legislation was rushed through Parliament without adequate scrutiny, is ineffective, poses privacy risks for all users, and undermines parental authority to make decisions for their children.

Opponents of the bill also argue the ban would isolate children, deprive them of the positive aspects of social media, drive them to the dark web, discourage children too young for social media to report harm and reduce incentives for platforms to improve online safety.

