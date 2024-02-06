MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian police believe explosives found on Sydney’s outskirts were evidence of a deadly escalation in a campaign of antisemitic arson and graffiti crimes that has been waged in major cities for months, officials said on Wednesday.

Police found a list of Jewish targets together with a cache of Powergel, an explosive used in the mining industry, in a trailer in the outer suburb of Dural on Jan. 19, New South Wales state Deputy Police Commissioner David Hudson said.

Hudson said there were enough explosives to make a bomb with a blast zone of around 40 meters (130 feet).

“This is certainly an escalation,” Hudson told reporters, referring to a recent series of antisemitic crimes in Sydney, where businesses and cars have been torched and buildings graffitied. “The use of explosives ... have the potential to cause a great deal of damage.”

He said several suspects had been arrested who were not directly related to the explosives.

He declined to identify the potential Jewish targets.