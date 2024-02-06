MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic's first match with former rival Andy Murray as his coach did not start all that well, even against a 19-year-old making his Grand Slam debut.

Still, after dropping his opening set at the 2025 Australian Open on Monday night to Nishesh Basavareddy, an American who left Stanford University and turned pro last month, Djokovic eventually asserted himself for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory to begin his bid for an 11th championship at Melbourne Park and a record 25th major title overall.

Not entirely clear: Did Murray's presence at courtside make much of a difference, one way or another?

Before heading out into Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic and Murray chatted in the gym. They wrapped up the conversation with a fist bump, before Djokovic hopped on the treadmill to warm up.

Once they were on court, there was only the occasional interaction between player and coach — a pairing which still seems odd, given that the 37-year-olds were born a week apart, became opponents from the age of 12 and played in a series of Slam finals as pros. Murray retired as a player at the Paris Olympics in August; Djokovic proposed teaming up in November.

During the game where Djokovic broke for the first time all evening, to lead 5-3 in the second set, Murray stood a couple of times to applaud. That, though, was just about it. As a player, he was known for mid-match dramatics, for plenty of gesticulating and muttering, often directed toward his entourage. Djokovic does plenty of the same.

If their back-and-forths were limited Monday, Djokovic did show some of his usual fire when that break came at the 1 1/2-hour mark. He watched the 107th-ranked Basavareddy's forehand land wide and let out an extended yell, clenched his right fist and then pointed his right index finger at his ear.

That was the beginning of the end for Basavareddy, who started stepping gingerly between points and grabbing at his legs in the next game, then hobbled to the sideline and took a medical timeout before the third set.

On a busy and warm Day 2, which included nine Grand Slam champions with a combined 43 major trophies in action plus another half-dozen players with runner-up showings, the winners included No. 2 Iga Swiatek, No. 3 Coco Gauff and No. 7 Jessica Pegula among the women, and No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz among the men.

Naomi Osaka, who won two of her four major titles in Australia, was scheduled to face Caroline Garcia in Monday's last match at Rod Laver Arena.