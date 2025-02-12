MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian hospital is examining patient records after a nurse claimed online to have killed Israelis, officials said Wednesday, stressing that no evidence of harm to patients was uncovered.

The claim appears to have been the latest in a surge antisemitic attacks and rhetoric that have roiled Australia as homes, offices and businesses have been vandalised and a school and two synagogues were torched in just over a year with crimes targeting Jews.

A police strike force, established to focus on the antisemitic crimes in Sydney since the Israel-Hamas war began in 2023, was investigating potential offenses stemming from the online video, including breaches of hate speech law, New South Wales state Health Minister Ryan Park said.

Hate crime officials in Sydney and Melbourne — the nation’s largest cities where 85% of Australia’s Jewish population lives — are separately investigating the discovery of a trailer containing explosives, a list of potential Jewish targets and arson attacks on two synagogues.

Two nurses who took part in an online discussion with Israeli influencer Max Veifer during a night shift on Tuesday at Sydney’s Bankstown Hospital were suspended on Wednesday, and Park said they would never work for the state health department again.

“They are vile, disgusting and deranged individuals,” Park told reporters.

Jewish leader Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive officer of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, asserted that there has been increasing extremism among Australia's medical professionals toward Sydney's Jewish community.