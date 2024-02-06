Auburn's run at No. 1 is still intact despite a loss to No. 3 Florida. UConn's latest loss has dropped the two-time defending national champions out of the poll for the first time in two years.

The Tigers held the top spot in the poll for the fifth straight week Monday, receiving 34 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel. No. 2 Alabama moved up a spot and had 23 first-place votes, just nine points behind Auburn, while Florida earned three top votes and No. 5 Tennessee got one.

Duke was tied with Florida at No. 3, with No. 9 St. John's moving into the top 10 for the first time since finishing the 1999-2000 season at No. 9.

UConn dropped out of the poll from No. 19 after a 68-62 home loss to St. John's on Friday, ending the nation's fourth-longest active streak of being ranked (53 weeks).

Florida has its highest ranking since reaching No. 1 in 2013-14 after beating Auburn 90-81 for the first true road win over a top-ranked team in program history. It was the Gators' second win over a top-ranked team this season after beating then-No. 1 Tennessee at home on Jan. 7.

Auburn had won 14 straight and was unanimous No. 1 the past three weeks.

The Tigers weren't the only top team to lose.

Duke dropped two places to No. 4 after a 77-71 loss to Clemson ended its 16-game winning streak. No. 10 Iowa State also dropped two places after losing 69-52 to No. 17 Kansas. The Cyclones reached their highest ranking ever at No. 2 last month, but lost three in a row before blowing out TCU on Saturday.

Sinking Huskies

UConn started the season at No. 3 and climbed to No. 2 its bid to become the first team since John Wooden's UCLA Bruins to win three straight national championships in the early 1960s.

UConn (16-7, 8-4 Big East) has lost three of five and is down to fourth in the Big East, 3 1/2 games behind St. John's.