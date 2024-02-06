UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly adopted a “Pact for the Future” to meet the challenges of the 21st century. Now comes the hard part: uniting the world’s divided nations to move quickly to implement its 56 actions.

As Czech President Petr Pavel put it Monday at the summit meeting surrounding the pact: “Our work begins at home.”

The 193-member world body approved the pact Sunday. The document is meant to link nations in tackling challenges ranging from climate change and artificial intelligence to escalating conflicts and increasing inequality and poverty — and improve the lives of the world’s more than 8 billion people.

The 42-page pact was adopted at Sunday’s opening of a two-day “Summit of the Future,” which continued Monday as leaders of countries around the world gave their views on the challenges facing the world.

And with them, the leaders gave something of a a preview of themes to expect at the assembly's big annual meeting, which gets into full gear Tuesday.

In Monday's remarks, Ecuadoran President Daniel Noboa Azin exhorted the world to lower youth unemployment. The president of the Federated States of Micronesia, Wesley W. Simina, said the pact needed to be backed by “robust and lasting commitments” to end fossil fuel use.

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini worried about the spread of disinformation. Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço warned that “it is not possible to build a balanced, safe and sustainable world in which dignity and access to opportunity are the exclusive benefit of a small group of people."

Among leaders slated to speak later were Iran's Masoud Pezeshkian, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin.

Russia tried to change the pact

Whether the pact would be adopted was still a question when the assembly meeting began on Sunday. In fact, there was so much suspense that U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres had three prepared speeches, one for approval, one for rejection, and one if things weren’t clear, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Russia’s Vershinin proposed an amendment that would have significantly watered down the agreement. “No one is happy with this pact,” he said.

It turned out he was wrong. Africa’s 54 nations opposed Russia’s amendments. Speaking on Africa's behalf, the Republic of Congo countered with a motion not to vote on the amendments. Mexico supported the Africans, and in a vote on their motion, the Africans got support from 143 countries. Only six countries supported Russia -- Iran, Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua, Sudan and Syria. 15 countries abstained.

Assembly President Philémon Yang then put the pact to a vote and banged his gavel, signifying the consensus of all U.N. member nations that was required for approval — to vigorous applause.

Russia has made significant inroads in Africa, in countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Central African Republic. The rejection of Russia's amendments by African countries and Mexico, a major Latin American power, was seen as a blow to Moscow by some diplomats and observers.