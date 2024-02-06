MOSCOW (AP) — At least 60 Ukrainian drones targeting the Russian capital have been shot down in a massive attack on Tuesday morning, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
Flights have been restricted in and out of two Moscow airports, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky.
No casualties have been reported, but the attack damaged the roof of a building, Sobyanin said in an online statement.
The attack, the biggest on Moscow in months, came on the day of U.S.-Ukraine negotiations in Saudi Arabia.
