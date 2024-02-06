All sections
WorldMarch 11, 2025

At least 60 Ukrainian drones shot down over Moscow in a massive attack, city's mayor says

MOSCOW (AP) — At least 60 Ukrainian drones targeting the Russian capital have been shot down in a massive attack on Tuesday morning, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 65th Mechanised Brigade press service, Ukrainian servicemen train at the military training ground in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Monday, March 10, 2025. (Andriy Andriyenko/Ukraine's 65th Mechanised Brigade via AP)
In this photo provided by Ukraine's 65th Mechanised Brigade press service, Ukrainian servicemen train at the military training ground in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Monday, March 10, 2025. (Andriy Andriyenko/Ukraine's 65th Mechanised Brigade via AP)

Flights have been restricted in and out of two Moscow airports, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky.

No casualties have been reported, but the attack damaged the roof of a building, Sobyanin said in an online statement.

The attack, the biggest on Moscow in months, came on the day of U.S.-Ukraine negotiations in Saudi Arabia.

