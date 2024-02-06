All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 4, 2025

At least 3 Serbian lawmakers injured as smoke bombs and flares thrown in parliament

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — At least three lawmakers were injured on Tuesday, one of them seriously, after chaotic scenes in Serbia’s parliament, during which smoke bombs and flares were thrown, further fueling political tensions in the Balkan country.

AP News, Associated Press
In this grab taken from video provided by RTS Serbia smoke bombs and flares are released in parliament, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (RTS Serbia via AP)
In this grab taken from video provided by RTS Serbia smoke bombs and flares are released in parliament, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (RTS Serbia via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Opposition lawmakers hold banners reading: "General strike!" during a parliament session in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Opposition lawmakers hold banners reading: "General strike!" during a parliament session in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this grab taken from video provided by RTS Serbia, lawmakers scuffle in parliament, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (RTS Serbia via AP)
In this grab taken from video provided by RTS Serbia, lawmakers scuffle in parliament, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (RTS Serbia via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Medics carry a lawmaker injured after chaos erupted during a parliament session in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Medics carry a lawmaker injured after chaos erupted during a parliament session in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People hold a banner that reads: "Corruption kills" during a Serbia's parliament session in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
People hold a banner that reads: "Corruption kills" during a Serbia's parliament session in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man holds a banner reading: "All of Serbia has risen" and stands in silence to commemorate the 15 victims killed after a railway concrete canopy fell in November 2024, during a Serbia's parliament session in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
A man holds a banner reading: "All of Serbia has risen" and stands in silence to commemorate the 15 victims killed after a railway concrete canopy fell in November 2024, during a Serbia's parliament session in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this grab taken from video provided by RTS Serbia smoke bombs and flares are released in parliament, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (RTS Serbia via AP)
In this grab taken from video provided by RTS Serbia smoke bombs and flares are released in parliament, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (RTS Serbia via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Opposition lawmakers hold a banner that shows a painted hand symbolizing blood, during a parliament session in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Opposition lawmakers hold a banner that shows a painted hand symbolizing blood, during a parliament session in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People stand in silence to commemorate the 15 victims killed after a railway concrete canopy fell in November 2024, during a Serbia's parliament session in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
People stand in silence to commemorate the 15 victims killed after a railway concrete canopy fell in November 2024, during a Serbia's parliament session in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People stand in silence to commemorate the 15 victims killed after a railway concrete canopy fell in November 2024, during a Serbia's parliament session in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
People stand in silence to commemorate the 15 victims killed after a railway concrete canopy fell in November 2024, during a Serbia's parliament session in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — At least three lawmakers were injured on Tuesday, one of them seriously, after chaotic scenes in Serbia’s parliament, during which smoke bombs and flares were thrown, further fueling political tensions in the Balkan country.

Lawmakers were scheduled to vote on a law that would increase funding for university education, but opposition parties said the ruling majority was also planning to approve dozens of other decisions. They said this was illegal and that lawmakers should first confirm the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic and his government.

Chaos erupted about an hour after the parliamentary session started, with opposition lawmakers blowing whistles and holding up a banner reading “Serbia has risen so the regime would fall!” Hundreds of opposition supporters rallied outside the parliament building during the session.

Video footages from the assembly hall showed a clash first between lawmakers and later flares and smoke bombs being thrown. Serbian media said eggs and water bottles also were thrown. Officials later said three persons were injured in the disturbance.

Parliament speaker Ana Brnabic, who accused the opposition of being a “terrorist gang,” said one of those injured was in a serious condition.

Demands by protesting students

The incident reflects a deep political crisis in Serbia where monthslong anti-corruption protests have rattled a populist government.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Vucevic resigned in January as the government faced protests over the collapse in November of a concrete train station canopy in the Serbia’s north that killed 15 people and which critics blamed on rampant corruption. Parliament must confirm the prime minister’s resignation for it to take effect.

A rise in education funding has been one of the demands by Serbia’s protesting students who have been a key driving force behind almost daily street protests that started after the Nov. 1 canopy collapse in Novi Sad.

Call for transitional government

Opposition parties have insisted that the government has no authority to pass new laws. Leftist lawmaker Radomir Lazovic said the opposition was ready to support the passing of the student-requested education bill, but not the other decisions listed at the assembly agenda.

Lazovic said “we can only discuss the fall of the government." He said the only way out of the current crisis would be a transitional government that would create conditions for a free a fair election, a demand that the ruling populists have repeatedly rejected.

Serbia's increasingly authoritarian President Aleksandar Vucic and his ruling right-wing Serbian Progressive Party have imposed a firm grip on power in the past decades despite formally seeking European Union membership.

Many in Serbia believe the fatal canopy collapse was the result of sloppy work and a disregard of safety regulations because of government corruption.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 4
Vance says US-Ukraine minerals deal better deterrent of Puti...
WorldMar. 4
Inside the numbers: LeBron James and his path to 50,000 poin...
WorldMar. 4
Supreme Court will hear from US gun makers sued by Mexico fo...
WorldMar. 4
The Latest: Trump’s long-threatened tariffs against Canada a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Scientists genetically engineer mice with thick hair like the extinct woolly mammoth
WorldMar. 4
Scientists genetically engineer mice with thick hair like the extinct woolly mammoth
Trump will stand before Congress and offer divided nation an accounting of his turbulent first weeks
WorldMar. 4
Trump will stand before Congress and offer divided nation an accounting of his turbulent first weeks
Uber teams up with Waymo to start selling driverless rides in Austin, Texas
WorldMar. 4
Uber teams up with Waymo to start selling driverless rides in Austin, Texas
Middle East latest: Arab leaders meet in Egypt to approve counterproposal to Trump's Gaza plan
WorldMar. 4
Middle East latest: Arab leaders meet in Egypt to approve counterproposal to Trump's Gaza plan
Arab leaders gather to endorse counterproposal to Trump's Gaza plan, with ceasefire's fate uncertain
WorldMar. 4
Arab leaders gather to endorse counterproposal to Trump's Gaza plan, with ceasefire's fate uncertain
EU ponders 800 billion euro plan to beef up defenses to counter possible US disengagement
WorldMar. 4
EU ponders 800 billion euro plan to beef up defenses to counter possible US disengagement
Trump pauses US military aid to Ukraine while pressuring Zelenskyy to move toward quick end to war
WorldMar. 4
Trump pauses US military aid to Ukraine while pressuring Zelenskyy to move toward quick end to war
Here's what tariffs are and how they work
WorldMar. 4
Here's what tariffs are and how they work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy