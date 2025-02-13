At least 28 are hurt as driver plows into a demonstration in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A driver drove a car into a union demonstration in central Munich on Thursday, injuring at least 28 people including children, authorities said. Authorities said it was believed to be an attack, and the suspect — an Afghan asylum-seeker — was arrested.

Participants in a demonstration by the service workers’ union ver.di were walking along a street near downtown Munich at about 10:30 a.m. when the car overtook a police vehicle following the gathering, accelerated and plowed into the back of the group.

Officers arrested the suspect after firing a shot at the car, deputy police chief Christian Huber said. He added that at least 28 people were believed to be injured, some of them seriously. A damaged Mini could be seen at the scene, along with debris including shoes.

The suspect was a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker, Huber said.