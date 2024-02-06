DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — At least two workers at a Houston-area oil refinery were killed Thursday after hydrogen sulfide leaked at the plant, setting off urgent warnings for nearby residents to stay indoors before authorities later determined that the public was not in danger.

Nearly three dozen other people were either transported to hospitals or treated at the scene, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Hours after the leak began, Gonzalez said the area was still unsafe for investigators to enter and that officials may not be able to get inside until Friday.

The plant is operated by Pemex, Mexico's state-owned oil company, and located in the suburb of Deer Park.

Gonzalez said that the gas release happened during work on a flange at the facility, which is part of a cluster of oil refineries and plants that makes Houston the nation's petrochemical heartland.