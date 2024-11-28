All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 28, 2024

At least 13 dead after landslides bury 40 homes in villages in eastern Uganda

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — At least 13 people have died in eastern Uganda after landslides buried 40 homes in six villages, relief officials said Thursday.

AP News, Associated Press
Uganda Red Cross workers search for bodies after a landslide following heavy rains buried 40 homes in the mountainous district of Bulambuli, eastern Uganda, Thursday, Nov. 28. 2024. (AP Photo/Irene Nakasiita)
Uganda Red Cross workers search for bodies after a landslide following heavy rains buried 40 homes in the mountainous district of Bulambuli, eastern Uganda, Thursday, Nov. 28. 2024. (AP Photo/Irene Nakasiita)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Uganda Red Cross workers search for bodies after a landslide following heavy rains buried 40 homes in the mountainous district of Bulambuli, eastern Uganda, Thursday, Nov. 28. 2024. (AP Photo/Irene Nakasiita)
Uganda Red Cross workers search for bodies after a landslide following heavy rains buried 40 homes in the mountainous district of Bulambuli, eastern Uganda, Thursday, Nov. 28. 2024. (AP Photo/Irene Nakasiita)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — At least 13 people have died in eastern Uganda after landslides buried 40 homes in six villages, relief officials said Thursday.

The Uganda Red Cross Society said 13 bodies have been recovered and the rescue effort is continuing.

Local media reported that authorities expect the death toll could rise to 30.

The landslides happened after heavy rains on Wednesday night in the mountainous district of Bulambuli, where landslides are common.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A journalist in the area told The Associated Press that local officials said an excavator would be brought to assist in the rescue efforts, but the roads were covered in mud and the rain was still failling.

The affected area is about 50 acres (20ha) with homesteads and farmlands spread downhill.

The prime minister’s office issued a disaster alert on Wednesday stating that heavy rains across the country had cut off major roads.

Two rescue boats capsized on Wednesday during a rescue mission on River Nile where Pakwach bridge was submerged.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 28
Russia strikes cities across Ukraine, targeting the country'...
WorldNov. 28
Boise State withdraws from Mountain West volleyball tourname...
WorldNov. 28
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off a century after its...
WorldNov. 28
Baseball star Shohei Ohtani seeks $325,000 worth of baseball...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
'It's a bird! It's a plane!' In Alaska, it's both, with a pilot dropping turkeys off to rural homes
WorldNov. 28
'It's a bird! It's a plane!' In Alaska, it's both, with a pilot dropping turkeys off to rural homes
AP PHOTOS: Millions of tons of plastic foul the world around us
WorldNov. 28
AP PHOTOS: Millions of tons of plastic foul the world around us
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed after Big Tech losses pull Wall Street lower
WorldNov. 28
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed after Big Tech losses pull Wall Street lower
'Everything is expensive!' Bolivia faces a shocking economic collapse
WorldNov. 28
'Everything is expensive!' Bolivia faces a shocking economic collapse
Trump's tariffs in his first term did little to alter the economy, but this time could be different
WorldNov. 28
Trump's tariffs in his first term did little to alter the economy, but this time could be different
Trump speaks with Mexico's president, claims an agreement to effectively close the border
WorldNov. 28
Trump speaks with Mexico's president, claims an agreement to effectively close the border
Ex-TV host Charlie Rose settles sexual harassment lawsuit years after his #MeToo-era ouster
WorldNov. 28
Ex-TV host Charlie Rose settles sexual harassment lawsuit years after his #MeToo-era ouster
Massive balloons take shape ahead of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
WorldNov. 27
Massive balloons take shape ahead of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy