HONG KONG (AP) — Asian stocks were mostly higher on Monday, supported by key rate decisions last week from the U.S. Federal Reserve, Japan, China and Britain.

U.S. futures and oil prices were higher.

Chinese stocks got a lift after the central bank lowered its 14-day reverse repurchase rate to 1.85% from 1.95% on Monday after opting to keep key lending rates unchanged last week. Markets had been anticipating a cut.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.8% to 18,403.37 and the Shanghai Composite index added 0.7% to 2,755.89.

Stock markets in Japan were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Japan’s monetary policy remained in the spotlight after the Bank of Japan announced it would keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.25%.

That weakened the Japanese yen, which tumbled back from last week’s peak of around 140 to the U.S. dollar. The dollar was trading at 144.36 yen on Monday.

Elsewhere, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.5% to 8,170.50. The Reserve Bank of Australia begins a two-day policy meeting on Monday.