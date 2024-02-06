All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 20, 2025

As Trump returns to the White House, families prepare for mass deportations

MIAMI (AP) — Parents around Nora Sanidgo's large, rectangular dining table had lunch before signing documents to make the Nicaraguan immigrant a legal guardian of their children, entrusting them to her if they are deported. She gave a list of what to carry with them: birth certificates, medical and school records, immigration documents, her phone number.

GISELA SALOMON AND SOPHIA TAREEN, Associated Press
Nora Sandigo speaks to immigrant families with small children Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. Sandigo is the legal guardian to more than 2,000 U.S. born children of immigrant parents. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Nora Sandigo speaks to immigrant families with small children Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. Sandigo is the legal guardian to more than 2,000 U.S. born children of immigrant parents. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A mother thanks notary Adela Morales, right, and Nora Sandigo, left, after she signed documents giving Sandigo legal guardianship of her children, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. Since December, Sandigo has become the legal guardian of at least 30 children. She has been doing so for 15 years and is the legal guardian to more than 2,000 children of undocumented immigrants. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
A mother thanks notary Adela Morales, right, and Nora Sandigo, left, after she signed documents giving Sandigo legal guardianship of her children, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. Since December, Sandigo has become the legal guardian of at least 30 children. She has been doing so for 15 years and is the legal guardian to more than 2,000 children of undocumented immigrants. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nora Sandigo, left, listens to a mother as she decides what to do about her U.S. born children if she is detained or deported, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Nora Sandigo, left, listens to a mother as she decides what to do about her U.S. born children if she is detained or deported, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A mother reads a pamphlet to help her family prepare in the event she is apprehended by immigration authorities, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
A mother reads a pamphlet to help her family prepare in the event she is apprehended by immigration authorities, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A young mother signs a form giving Nora Sandigo legal guardianship of her children if she is detained or deported by immigration authorities, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
A young mother signs a form giving Nora Sandigo legal guardianship of her children if she is detained or deported by immigration authorities, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A young man reacts to information on how to prepare for the upcoming changes to undocumented families living in the U.S., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
A young man reacts to information on how to prepare for the upcoming changes to undocumented families living in the U.S., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A mother embraces her son after signing a document giving Nora Sandigo legal guardianship of her minor children if she is detained or deported by immigration authorities, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. Sandigo runs a non-profit organization that helps immigrants and their families. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
A mother embraces her son after signing a document giving Nora Sandigo legal guardianship of her minor children if she is detained or deported by immigration authorities, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. Sandigo runs a non-profit organization that helps immigrants and their families. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nora Sandigo holds a folder with documents signed by families giving her legal guardianship of their children, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. Since December, Sandigo has become the legal guardian of at least 30 children. She has been doing so for 15 years and is the legal guardian to more than 2,000 children. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Nora Sandigo holds a folder with documents signed by families giving her legal guardianship of their children, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. Since December, Sandigo has become the legal guardian of at least 30 children. She has been doing so for 15 years and is the legal guardian to more than 2,000 children. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Church members hold hands together during a service at St. Rita of Cascia Parish in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Church members hold hands together during a service at St. Rita of Cascia Parish in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Priest Homero Sanchez reacts as he speaks during a service at St. Rita of Cascia Parish in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Priest Homero Sanchez reacts as he speaks during a service at St. Rita of Cascia Parish in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Church members attend a service at St. Rita of Cascia Parish in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Church members attend a service at St. Rita of Cascia Parish in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Church members pray during a service at St. Rita of Cascia Parish in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Church members pray during a service at St. Rita of Cascia Parish in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Priest Homero Sanchez speaks during a service at St. Rita of Cascia Parish in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Priest Homero Sanchez speaks during a service at St. Rita of Cascia Parish in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A U.S. deportation officer changes the handcuffs of Wilmer Patricio Medina-Medina from back to front after arresting him during an early morning operation, Dec. 17, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)
FILE - A U.S. deportation officer changes the handcuffs of Wilmer Patricio Medina-Medina from back to front after arresting him during an early morning operation, Dec. 17, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A member of the Texas delegation holds a sign during the Republican National Convention, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
FILE - A member of the Texas delegation holds a sign during the Republican National Convention, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac Luncheon, June 27, 2023, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac Luncheon, June 27, 2023, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A deportation officer changes the handcuffs of Wilmer Patricio Medina-Medina from back to front after arresting him during an early morning operation, Dec. 17, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)
FILE - A deportation officer changes the handcuffs of Wilmer Patricio Medina-Medina from back to front after arresting him during an early morning operation, Dec. 17, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Kenneth Genalo, director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's New York City field office, holds an information sheet on Wilmer Patricio Medina-Medina during an early morning operation, Dec. 17, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)
FILE - Kenneth Genalo, director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's New York City field office, holds an information sheet on Wilmer Patricio Medina-Medina during an early morning operation, Dec. 17, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - An immigrant considered a threat to public safety and national security has his fingerprints scanned as he is processed for deportation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at the ICE Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, June 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
FILE - An immigrant considered a threat to public safety and national security has his fingerprints scanned as he is processed for deportation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at the ICE Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, June 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MIAMI (AP) — Parents around Nora Sanidgo's large, rectangular dining table had lunch before signing documents to make the Nicaraguan immigrant a legal guardian of their children, entrusting them to her if they are deported. She gave a list of what to carry with them: birth certificates, medical and school records, immigration documents, her phone number.

“Talk to your children and tell them what can happen, let them have my phone number on hand, let them learn it, let them record it,” Sandigo said Sunday.

For the group at Sandigo's southwest Miami home and for millions in the United States illegally or with temporary legal status, the start of Donald Trump's second term as president on Monday comes with a feeling that their time in the U.S. may end soon. Trump made mass deportations a signature issue of his campaign and has promised a raft of first-day orders to remake immigration policy.

“You don’t have to be afraid, you have to be prepared,” Sandigo told the group of about 20 people, including small children, who watched a demonstration of how to respond if immigration officers knock on their door. “Take precautions wherever you are.”

Sandigo, who came to the U.S. in 1988, has volunteered to be guardian for more than 2,000 children in 15 years, including at least 30 since December. A notary was on hand Sunday.

Erlinda, a single mother from El Salvador who arrived in 2013, signed legal rights to her U.S.-born children, ages 10 and 8. She said she applied for asylum but doesn't know the status of her case.

“I am afraid for my children, that they will live the terror of not seeing their mother for a day, for a month, for a year,” said Erlinda, 45, who asked to be identified by first name only due to fears of being detained.

Plans for deportation arrests appeared to be in flux after news leaked of an operation in Chicago this week. Trump's “border czar” Tom Homan said on Fox News Sunday that Chicago was “not off the table, but we’re reconsidering when and how we do it.” He said the leak raised concerns about officer safety.

So-called sanctuary cities, which limit how local police cooperate with federal immigration authorities, have been a favorite Trump target, especially Chicago. Reports that his initial push would be in the nation's third-largest city brought a new sense of urgency and fear.

Chicago became a sanctuary city in the 1980s and has beefed up policies since, including after Trump first took office in 2017. Last week, the City Council heartily rejected a longshot plan calling for exceptions allowing local police to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on deportation cases for people accused or convicted of crimes.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Rev. Homero Sanchez said he didn’t realize the depth of fear in the Chicago immigrant community he serves until someone asked him to handle the sale of their family’s home and other finances if they are picked up after Trump takes office.

“They feel they have been targeted for who they are. They feel like they’re reviving this fear they had eight years ago,” said Sanchez, who serves the St. Rita of Cascia Parish on Chicago’s South Side. “They’re feeling like something is going to happen. This is not their city because of the threat.”

Sanchez, whose congregation has consisted mostly of people of Mexican descent since the 1980s, devoted Sunday Mass “to solidarity with our immigrant brothers and sisters.”

Cardinal Blase Cupich, who leads the Archdiocese of Chicago, said reports of the city being targeted by immigration officers were "not only profoundly disturbing but also wound us deeply.”

“We are proud of our legacy of immigration that continues in our day to renew the city we love,” Cupich said Sunday during a visit to Mexico City, according to a copy of his prepared remarks.

ICE arrests a fraction of targets in its street operations, though Trump is expected to cast a wider net than President Joe Biden, whose focus on picking up people away from the border was largely limited to those with serious criminal histories or who pose a risk to national security.

Biden’s administration also ended the practice of mass worksite arrests, which were common under Trump, including a 2019 operation targeting Mississippi chicken plants.

Trump aides have said immigration officers will arrest others, such as spouses or roommates, who are not targets but happen to be in the country illegally.

___

Tareen reported from Chicago.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 20
Pope Francis calls Trump's plans of mass deportation of immi...
WorldJan. 20
Stock market today: Asian shares track Wall St's strong fini...
WorldJan. 20
Millions across the US brace for plummeting temperatures and...
WorldJan. 20
Eight years ago, stars avoided Trump's inauguration. This ti...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP PHOTOS: Same-sex couples in Thailand speak of happiness before marriage equality law takes effect
WorldJan. 20
AP PHOTOS: Same-sex couples in Thailand speak of happiness before marriage equality law takes effect
Josh Allen scores 2 TDs, Bills force 3 turnovers to beat Ravens 27-25 and reach AFC title game
WorldJan. 20
Josh Allen scores 2 TDs, Bills force 3 turnovers to beat Ravens 27-25 and reach AFC title game
PHOTO COLLECTION: Epiphany
WorldJan. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: Epiphany
Israel releases 90 Palestinian prisoners after Hamas frees 3 Israeli hostages
WorldJan. 20
Israel releases 90 Palestinian prisoners after Hamas frees 3 Israeli hostages
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025
WorldJan. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025
Trump pledges a series of Day 1 executive actions to end 'four long years of American decline'
WorldJan. 20
Trump pledges a series of Day 1 executive actions to end 'four long years of American decline'
Novak Djokovic won't speak to the Australian Open's local TV network without an apology
WorldJan. 20
Novak Djokovic won't speak to the Australian Open's local TV network without an apology
Barkley runs for 78 and 62-yard TDs in the snow and Eagles beat Rams 28-22 to head to NFC title game
WorldJan. 19
Barkley runs for 78 and 62-yard TDs in the snow and Eagles beat Rams 28-22 to head to NFC title game
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy