NEW YORK (AP) — Lindsey Boylan helped drive Andrew Cuomo from office in 2021 when the former aide came forward as the first woman to accuse the governor of sexual harassment.

At the time she had allies in high places: Every New York Democrat in Congress, the state's legislative leaders and then-President Joe Biden all condemned Cuomo's behavior and said he should resign.

But now that Cuomo is back as a serious contender in the race to be mayor of New York City, many of those top Democrats have little to say about his candidacy.

To Boylan, that feels like a betrayal — one that can't simply be explained away as an easing of #MeToo outrage.

“If anything has changed, momentarily, it’s that across our country, across issues, people who should be speaking up, aren’t," Boylan, who served in the Cuomo administration for three years, said in an interview with The Associated Press.

“I don’t think anything has specifically changed with women being angry about how our rights are being taken away," she said. "But the fact that most of our leaders are more interested in staying comfortable and staying in their jobs than actually protecting us and defending us. That’s gotten much worse.”

Cuomo resigned in 2021 after a report released by the state attorney general concluded that he had sexually harassed 11 women, including Boylan.

Now, Cuomo is a frontrunner in the mayoral race, even as state and party leaders, while not warm to his candidacy, haven’t condemned it either.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who as Cuomo’s lieutenant governor had called his alleged behavior with women “repulsive and unlawful,” said Tuesday she stood by those comments. But, she added, she had to “deal in the reality today."

“I have to go forward in light of where we are today and deal with whatever the voters decide to deal with,” she said, adding that she would work with Cuomo if he was elected.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said on the NY1 television station that Cuomo made mistakes, but was also a talented executive who did good things as governor. It was up to New York City voters whether he deserved a second chance, she said, declining to give her own opinion on his candidacy.

U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader, said last week that he would not endorse a candidate until after the city’s June primary. The office of U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, declined to comment.

That Cuomo is a credible candidate is likely due to a mix of factors, experts said. These include the former governor's aggressive effort to discredit his accusers and his deep record of accomplishments as governor, as well as a field of mayoral candidates with little name recognition and an ongoing sense of disorder at City Hall.

Mayor Eric Adams, the incumbent, was indicted in September on federal corruption charges and is now dealing with a tempest of criticism after President Donald Trump’s newly installed Justice Department leaders asked a court to drop the case so Adams could assist with the federal government’s immigration crackdown.

In a statement, a Cuomo spokesperson, Rich Azzopardi, said multiple prosecutors have dug into the allegations the former governor sexually harassed women and none have sought to pursue the cases.

“Three years, five district attorney reviews that resulted in zero cases and civil cases that were either dropped or are dying on the vine,” Azzopardi said, calling that “a clarifying dose of due process.”

New York City "is in crisis and everybody knows that Andrew Cuomo has the experience, the record and the skill to help save it," he added.