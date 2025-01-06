WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Sunday called on incoming Democratic lawmakers who will govern in the minority to always be mindful of other people’s perspectives — even when they may be wrong.

At a reception meant to welcome new, mostly young, Democratic lawmakers to Washington, the nation's oldest and outgoing Democratic president — reflective as he shared some war stories of his past and pointed to challenges ahead — urged the new generation of legislators to listen and work across the aisle.

“We don’t do that anymore," he said in the White House State Room. “The single greatest loss we have is that we don’t know each other anymore.”

The new slate of roughly 30 Democratic lawmakers arrive prepared to be in the minority in the executive and legislative branches. Democrats faced a crushing loss in the 2024 general election — after Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris lost her bid for the presidency. Republicans also maintained control of the House in the November election and won a narrow majority in the Senate.

New incoming lawmakers on Sunday expressed hope they can make a difference.

California Rep. Sam Liccardo, a former San Jose mayor, told The Associated Press that while he expects limitations as a new Democratic member of Congress, he believes there will be opportunities to make change by focusing on common areas of agreement.

“I’m not expecting as a first-term member I will be the one to cut the deal on the border," he said. “On the other hand, there are other issues like housing costs, low-income house tax credits, where there have been relative consensus to build a majority on.”