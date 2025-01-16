All sections
WorldJanuary 16, 2025

As flames linger, talk turns to rebuilding Los Angeles neighborhoods leveled by wildfires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Staggered after one of the most destructive natural disasters in Southern California history, thousands of heartbroken families, burned-out business owners and beleaguered leaders across Los Angeles County are beginning to ponder another monumental task: rebuilding what was lost and charting a path forward.

MICHAEL R. BLOOD and JAIMIE DING, Associated Press
FILE - Ella Venne, left, searches through the remnants of her family's home destroyed by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE - Ella Venne, left, searches through the remnants of her family's home destroyed by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A firefighter walks toward a burning structure as the Eaton Fire advances Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)
FILE - A firefighter walks toward a burning structure as the Eaton Fire advances Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The Altadena Community Church is pictured the day after it was destroyed by the Eaton Fire, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE - The Altadena Community Church is pictured the day after it was destroyed by the Eaton Fire, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The remains of the Masjid-Al-Taqwa mosque are seen in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
FILE - The remains of the Masjid-Al-Taqwa mosque are seen in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A home destroyed by the Eaton Fire, right, stands next a home that survived in Altadena. Calif., on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
FILE - A home destroyed by the Eaton Fire, right, stands next a home that survived in Altadena. Calif., on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Sam Baum, right, community relations director at the Terraces at Park Marino assisted living facility, is consoled by Activities Director Lashawna Thompson after seeing the damage the Eaton Fire did to the facility on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE - Sam Baum, right, community relations director at the Terraces at Park Marino assisted living facility, is consoled by Activities Director Lashawna Thompson after seeing the damage the Eaton Fire did to the facility on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent, File)
FILE - Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Marjan Rajabi waters a scorched plant at her Pacific Palisades home, which was destroyed by the Palisades Fire, on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Los Angeles. "It's the hope of rebuilding," Rajabi said. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
FILE - Marjan Rajabi waters a scorched plant at her Pacific Palisades home, which was destroyed by the Palisades Fire, on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Los Angeles. "It's the hope of rebuilding," Rajabi said. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - An aerial view shows the devastation from the Palisades Fire on beachfront homes Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
FILE - An aerial view shows the devastation from the Palisades Fire on beachfront homes Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The fire-damaged Palisades High School is seen in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
FILE - The fire-damaged Palisades High School is seen in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A firefighter walks past a charred bunny sculpture and debris at the destroyed Bunny Museum, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE - A firefighter walks past a charred bunny sculpture and debris at the destroyed Bunny Museum, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A Chase Bank branch destroyed by the Palisades Fire is seen in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
FILE - A Chase Bank branch destroyed by the Palisades Fire is seen in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Residents embrace in front of a fire-ravaged property after the Palisades Fire swept through in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent, File)
FILE - Residents embrace in front of a fire-ravaged property after the Palisades Fire swept through in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Firefighters work from a deck as the Palisades Fire burns a beachfront property Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent, File)
FILE - Firefighters work from a deck as the Palisades Fire burns a beachfront property Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Homes along Pacific Coast Highway are seen burned and damaged while a few still stand after the Palisades Fire, Jan. 12, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE - Homes along Pacific Coast Highway are seen burned and damaged while a few still stand after the Palisades Fire, Jan. 12, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Alex Rosewood and nearly her entire family in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles, lost their homes — her father, whom she and her husband were living with, and her aunt, uncle and cousin next door.

Lost were the keepsakes of a lifetime of family relationships: Rosewood's grandmother’s playing cards and unfinished quilt. Her wedding photos. Heirlooms from her grandfather, who served in the Navy. All things she wished she could have saved in their frantic flight as smoke turned the sky gray and her cousin’s house began to catch fire.

But Altadena remains home.

“We all plan to rebuild, for sure,” she said.

The traumatized region made it through Wednesday without another major fire breaking out, after forecasters had warned of another round of particularly dangerous winds.

Yet even with flames still leaping in two the largest fires, which have killed 25 and destroyed more than 12,000 structures, government officials talked Wednesday of the epic job that will unspool over years: clearing Altadena, Pacific Palisades and other ravaged communities of toxic ash and debris, then rebuilding homes, restaurants, schools, boutiques, banks and houses of worship — all while finding financing for it all.

Because of the ongoing firefighting battle and the likelihood of dangerous refuse in burned areas, many anxious residents have yet to return to see what, if anything, is left of their homes. The losses range from multimillion-dollar ocean-view mansions to modest homes that once welcomed returning World War II GIs.

While talking of rebuilding can be a comfort for those eager for a return to normalcy, much remains unknown.

What will the new neighborhoods look like? Will fire-resistant materials and designs be used? Are more and wider roads needed to allow swifter evacuations and easier access for fire engines during future infernos?

In the coveted seaside hills, there always is the impulse to rebuild after fires — it’s happened many times. But there are inevitable questions about whether it’s sensible to keep rebuilding in known high-risk areas, especially in an age of climate change.

“It’s going to be a while before we can get in there and build anything,” said Michael Hricak, an adjunct professor of architecture at the University of Southern California., referring to the dangerous chemicals and rubble left behind.

As for new construction, “it’s not being tougher than Mother Nature. It's being somewhat respectful of Mother Nature and knowing what the challenges are.”

“Are we just inviting another problem down the road?” Hricak said.

The fires struck at a challenging time, with the city in the midst of a post-pandemic transition that has reordered work life and left many downtown buildings with high vacancy rates.

Meanwhile, planning is underway to host the 2028 Olympics and the region contends with perhaps the nation’s worst homeless crisis — the latter had been Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ priority before the fires broke out last week.

The government has not yet released damage estimates, but private firms have expect they will climb into the tens of billions and it could become the costliest fire disaster in U.S. history.

The Northern California community of Paradise, where the state's deadliest wildfire killed 85 people in 2018, offers a glimpse into how painstaking and difficult recovery and rebuilding can be.

That fire destroyed about 11,000 homes — some 90% of the community's structures. Four years later, as of last November, just about 3,000 homes and apartments have been rebuilt.

The town, which previously a population of 26,000, has struggled under high construction costs, expensive insurance premiums and the uncertainty over funds to be paid to people who lost homes by Pacific Gas & Electric, which was found liable for sparking the devastating blaze.

In Los Angeles — a city notorious for dense layers of bureaucracy and government red tape — Bass issued an executive order this week intended to clear the way for residents to rebuild quickly.

“As we prepare to make it through the rest of this emergency, we also have to start putting in place what we need to do to rebuild,” the mayor said Wednesday.

The federal government already has approved spending $100 million to remove paints, cleaners, asbestos, batteries and other household waste from the rubble before crews can begin clearing debris. Robert Fenton Jr., a regional administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, called the plan a first step to getting people back in homes.

Elsewhere, the agency is handing out assistance to help people with short-term lodging.

Peter Dolan, who lived in Santa Monica, said he and his best friend both lost their apartments on the same day. They visited the disaster recovery center together to figure out their next steps.

“This is what I got,” the 55-year-old said, pointing to his outfit: a leather jacket, shorts and sneakers, the clothes he had on the day the flames hit.

Dolan didn’t have renter’s insurance, but he was able to apply for FEMA assistance and thinks he’ll get $750 and possibly his stay at a hotel covered for a few months.

Michele Baron and her daughter were among those who came to a recovery center in West Los Angeles to figure out how to get new birth certificates and social security cards.

Baron lost nearly everything when her Pacific Palisades apartment of 21 years burned to the ground. Her daughter made her way back to the property and salvaged a ring and pottery she made as a child.

Despite the trauma, the plan is to stay put.

“Now that I can go anywhere, I kind of don’t want to,” Baron said.

___

Associated Press writer Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco contributed.

