PHOENIX (AP) — South Dakota’s constitution refers to the governor as a “he.”

But for the past six years, the governor was a “she” — Kristi Noem, the first female to hold the position there. The conservative Republican pushed a constitutional amendment to change the gendered language. But voters rejected the measure in the 2024 general election that also would have been inclusive of nonbinary people.

Across the nation, state constitutions presume officeholders are male, and they increasingly are outdated. This year, a record of 13 women were serving as governor before Noem stepped down to serve in President Donald Trump's Cabinet. In state legislatures, 2,469 women are serving, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

Most states haven't modernized their constitutions to reflect the rise of women in politics. Among those that have are New York's, which became gender-neutral in 2001, and Vermont's, where voters approved a change from “men” to “persons” in 1994.

An effort in Washington state to update the state's constitution died in a legislative committee in 2023. In Connecticut, state Sen. Mae Flexer says she'll make another run at revising the constitution in this year's legislative session. Some states, like Nevada and California, have made changes within their legislatures to refer to lawmakers as assemblymembers instead of assemblymen or assemblywomen.

“Language matters, it conveys a message about values, it conveys a message about who belongs,” said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics.

Noem began her 2023 State of the State address with a call to update the state’s constitution, which was created in 1889.

“The South Dakota state constitution requires the governor to begin each legislative session by giving the Legislature information concerning the affairs of the state and recommending the measures he considers necessary,” Noem said. “Notice I didn’t say ‘she.’ The constitution doesn’t say she, and maybe we should fix that sometime."

A few months later, Noem signed a bill to update male references to more gender-neutral language in state law, such as changing “he shall deem” to “the Governor deems.” But amending the state's founding document requires voter approval — and South Dakotans didn't go for it.

The bill's sponsor, Republican state Sen. Erin Tobin, saw it as a way to reflect the state's progress in electing women and celebrating them. She said the amendment failed partly because of the word “pronoun” in the ballot question.

It entangled the effort with the broader conservative sentiment that “nonbinary” is not a legitimate gender identity. Others cited a lack of campaigning for or against the measure and concerns over the financial cost of making a change.