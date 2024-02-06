WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army's Criminal Investigation Division is looking into allegations that the four-star general who heads U.S. Central Command shoved a member of his air crew during a trip overseas, according to U.S. officials.

Officials said Army Gen. Erik Kurilla became upset during a flight and pushed the service member. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the assault allegations, which recently came to light. Kurilla is still in his job and is currently in the Middle East.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division said in a statement Friday that it is “aware of an alleged incident and is currently looking into it. No additional information is available at this time.”