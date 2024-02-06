Apple shareholders are expected to reject an attempt to pressure the technology trendsetter into scrapping corporate programs designed to diversify its workforce.

The proposal drafted by the National Center for Public Policy Research — a self-described conservative think tank — urges Apple to follow a litany of high-profile companies that have retreated from diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives currently in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump.

Tuesday's shareholder vote comes a month after the same group presented a similar proposal during Costco's annual meeting, only to have it overwhelmingly rejected. A similar outcome is expected during Apple's annual meeting despite the vocal objections of critics.

Just as Costco does, Apple has steadfastly stood behind diversity and inclusion efforts that its management contends make good business sense.

But the National Center for Public Policy Research's proposal has attacked Apple's diversity commitments for being out of line with recent court rulings and said the programs expose the Cupertino, California, company to an onslaught of potential lawsuits for alleged discrimination. The group estimated about 50,000 Apple employees could file cases against Apple without detailing how it arrived at that figure.