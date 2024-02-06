LONDON (AP) — Apple has chided a newly available pornography app available in the European Union, and warned that the bloc’s digital rules opening the way for third-party app store downloads undermines consumer confidence in the tech giant.

AltStore PAL, an alternative app marketplace made possible under Europe's Digital Markets Act (DMA), unveiled the Hot Tub app this week, which is described as an adult content browser.

The digital rulebook forces Big Tech companies to open their services up to more competition, including allowing phone users to download from alternative app stores instead of being limited to the official app stores from Apple and Google, for example.

AltStore PAL said in a social media post on Tuesday that Hot Tub is “the world’s 1st Apple-approved porn app.”

Apple rejected that description, saying the availability of such an app would “undermine consumer trust and confidence” in its mobile ecosystem.

“Contrary to the false statements made by the marketplace developer, we certainly do not approve of this app and would never offer it in our App Store,” the company said in a statement.