BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's first execution using nitrogen gas is set to move forward as planned next week after a federal appeals court on Friday vacated a preliminary injunction granted by a lower judge.

With a March 18 date hastily nearing, attorneys for Jessie Hoffman Jr. told The Associated Press that they plan on immediately taking the legal matter to the U.S. Supreme Court in the hopes of halting the execution.

State officials, including Attorney General Liz Murrill, applauded the appeals court's decision saying Louisiana is long overdue in delivering justice promised to the families of victims.

Hoffman’s attorney, Cecelia Kappel, denounced the decision, saying the “new execution method is likely to cause Jessie to suffer psychological terror and a torturous death.”

Under the state's new procedure, Hoffman will be strapped to a gurney and forced to breathe pure nitrogen gas through a full-face respirator mask. The protocol is nearly identical to that of Alabama, the first state to use nitrogen hypoxia as a method of execution and has carried out four such executions.

If the death penalty is carried out then Hoffman, who was convicted of the 1996 murder of Mary Elliott in New Orleans, would be Louisiana’s first execution in 15 years.

Hoffman's attorneys say the new execution method is a violation of the Constitution, describing it as cruel and unusual punishment. During a hearing last week, multiple medical experts testified that they believe the method to be torturous, with one expert comparing the method to causing the same sensation and emotional terror as drowning.

Hoffman's attorneys pointed to nitrogen hypoxia executions in Alabama, where inmates appeared to shake and gasp to varying degrees during their executions, according to media witnesses. Alabama officials said the shaking and gasping are involuntary movements associated with oxygen deprivation.

Attorneys for Louisiana remain adamant that nitrogen hypoxia is seemingly painless.

Following last week's hearing, U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick issued a preliminary injunction stopping the state from moving forward with the execution. In her ruling, Dick said the court is tasked with answering the ultimate question of whether or not the execution method of nitrogen hypoxia is a cruel and unusual punishment, which would be a violation of the Eighth Amendment. She went on to say that it would not be a matter of whether Hoffman would be executed, but rather how.