NEW YORK (AP) — Apologetic rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in prison by a federal judge who said repeated violations of his probation after his cooperation against a violent gang won him leniency in a criminal case show that he doesn't have sufficient respect for judicial system rules.

Judge Paul A. Engelmayer ordered the additional time be spent behind bars five years after giving the performer whose real name is Daniel Hernandez a two-year prison sentence that likely would have been decades behind bars if he had not testified at trial against the violent gang known as the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

The Manhattan judge said that five violations of probation rules including failing to show up for drug tests, traveling to Las Vegas from his Florida home without permission and lying to his probation officer “say to me loud and clear that you don't believe the rules apply to you.”

He questioned whether Tekashi 6ix9ine, 28, thought he was above the law “maybe because you’re a famous and wealthy rapper.”

“But the same rules do apply to you,” Englemayer said.

Before the judge announced the jail time, Tekashi 6ix9ine asked for mercy, saying he was disappointed in himself for having to face him again just a half year before his probation would have expired.

“I'm very sorry,” he said. “I'm not minimizing my actions. I fully take responsibility. I let myself down. I let my family down. Give me an opportunity to clean things up.”