WorldOctober 11, 2024

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Oct. 4-10, 2024

The Associated Press, Associated Press
People displaced by armed attacks receive food from a nongovernmental organization in Saint-Marc, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
People displaced by armed attacks receive food from a nongovernmental organization in Saint-Marc, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Germain Rivaldo, wounded by a bullet during armed gang attacks, lies on a bed at Saint Nicolas hospital in Saint-Marc, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Germain Rivaldo, wounded by a bullet during armed gang attacks, lies on a bed at Saint Nicolas hospital in Saint-Marc, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Passengers stand on the forward of the Brilliance of the Seas cruise ship as the vessel approaches the gates of Miraflores Locks to become the first cruiser of the season to pass through the Panama Canal in Panama City, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Passengers stand on the forward of the Brilliance of the Seas cruise ship as the vessel approaches the gates of Miraflores Locks to become the first cruiser of the season to pass through the Panama Canal in Panama City, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Pucho and its caretake are sprinkled with holy water during a Blessing of the Animals service at San Francisco Church in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Pucho and its caretake are sprinkled with holy water during a Blessing of the Animals service at San Francisco Church in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
A boat is grounded in the Negro River at the port in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, amid severe drought. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)
A boat is grounded in the Negro River at the port in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, amid severe drought. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)
Public hospital workers protest for higher salaries next to Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Public hospital workers protest for higher salaries next to Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
People take photos of the spray from waves crashing against the Malecon seawall, brought by the passing of Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico, in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
People take photos of the spray from waves crashing against the Malecon seawall, brought by the passing of Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico, in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
A man votes in municipal elections in the Rocinha community of Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
A man votes in municipal elections in the Rocinha community of Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Bolivia's national soccer team huddles during a training season ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Colombia, in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Bolivia's national soccer team huddles during a training season ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Colombia, in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A goggle-wearing dog is strapped to a motorcycle driver's back as they wait at a stoplight in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
A goggle-wearing dog is strapped to a motorcycle driver's back as they wait at a stoplight in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
A sculpture of Poseidon stands in the ocean before the arrival of Hurricane Milton in Progreso, Yucatan state, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Zetina)
A sculpture of Poseidon stands in the ocean before the arrival of Hurricane Milton in Progreso, Yucatan state, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Zetina)

Oct. 4-10, 2024

An attack by an armed gang in Pont-Sondé killed and displaced people in Haiti. Brazilians voted in municipal elections. Hurricane Milton crashed through both Cuba and Mexico's Yucatán peninsula.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

