All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 4, 2024

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Sept. 27 - Oct. 3, 2024

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Claudia Sheinbaum waves from the vehicle taking her to Congress where she will be sworn in as president in Mexico City, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)
Claudia Sheinbaum waves from the vehicle taking her to Congress where she will be sworn in as president in Mexico City, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators march to Congress for increased funding for public universities in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Demonstrators march to Congress for increased funding for public universities in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A member of the Bolivarian Militia holds up a painting depicting President Nicolas Maduro during a rally celebrating Maduro's July 28 reelection, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)
A member of the Bolivarian Militia holds up a painting depicting President Nicolas Maduro during a rally celebrating Maduro's July 28 reelection, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The moon moves across the sun during an annular solar eclipse in Tahai, Rapa Nui, or Easter Island, Chile, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
The moon moves across the sun during an annular solar eclipse in Tahai, Rapa Nui, or Easter Island, Chile, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man is carried by his friends to throw him into the mud during the annual folk festival that celebrates the feast day of Our Lady of Mercedes in Guarare, Panama, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A man is carried by his friends to throw him into the mud during the annual folk festival that celebrates the feast day of Our Lady of Mercedes in Guarare, Panama, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People watch an annular solar eclipse in Puerto San Julian, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
People watch an annular solar eclipse in Puerto San Julian, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador unveils his portrait at the National Palace after giving his last morning press conference, "La Mañanera," in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador unveils his portrait at the National Palace after giving his last morning press conference, "La Mañanera," in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Participants complete a homemade gravity-powered vehicles race in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Participants complete a homemade gravity-powered vehicles race in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People inspect a dead whale on the coast of Baracoa, Artemisa province, Cuba, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
People inspect a dead whale on the coast of Baracoa, Artemisa province, Cuba, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A participant in a costume poses for a portrait at an LGBTQIA+ pride parade in the Mare neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Hannah-Kathryn Valles)
A participant in a costume poses for a portrait at an LGBTQIA+ pride parade in the Mare neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Hannah-Kathryn Valles)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents work together to push a vehicle stuck on a street flooded by the passing of Hurricane John, in Acapulco, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernardino Hernandez)
Residents work together to push a vehicle stuck on a street flooded by the passing of Hurricane John, in Acapulco, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernardino Hernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sept. 27 - Oct. 3, 2024

Mexico's new President Claudia Sheinbaum waves to supporters on her inauguration day. Demonstrators in Argentina marched for increased funding for public universities. An annular solar eclipse reached Argentina and Chile.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Moisés Castillo, based in Guatemala City.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Moonlight may hamper views of the Orionid meteor shower, deb...
WorldOct. 17
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with ...
WorldOct. 17
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Si...
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
WorldOct. 17
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
WorldOct. 17
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
WorldOct. 17
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy