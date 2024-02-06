AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Sept. 27 - Oct. 3, 2024
Mexico's new President Claudia Sheinbaum waves to supporters on her inauguration day. Demonstrators in Argentina marched for increased funding for public universities. An annular solar eclipse reached Argentina and Chile.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.
The selection was curated by AP photographer Moisés Castillo, based in Guatemala City.
