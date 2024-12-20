All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 20, 2024

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Dec. 13 - 19, 2024

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Cinthia Falcon leaves the house where she dressed up as Santa Claus to gift presents to children at a pre-Christmas celebration organized by "Los Chicos de la Via" soup kitchen in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Cinthia Falcon leaves the house where she dressed up as Santa Claus to gift presents to children at a pre-Christmas celebration organized by "Los Chicos de la Via" soup kitchen in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The wreckage of a private plane lays next to homes after crashing near the airport in San Fernando on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
The wreckage of a private plane lays next to homes after crashing near the airport in San Fernando on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the Bolivarian Militia stand at attention during a rally marking the death anniversary of Venezuelan Independence hero Simon Bolivar in Caracas, Venezuela, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Members of the Bolivarian Militia stand at attention during a rally marking the death anniversary of Venezuelan Independence hero Simon Bolivar in Caracas, Venezuela, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Honduran migrants who were deported from the U.S. sit on a bus after deplaning at Ramon Villeda Morales Airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Honduran migrants who were deported from the U.S. sit on a bus after deplaning at Ramon Villeda Morales Airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Followers of Saint Lazarus, known as the protector of the sick, crawl in self-imposed penance during a pilgrimage to the saint's shrine for his annual feast day in Santiago de Las Vegas, Cuba, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Followers of Saint Lazarus, known as the protector of the sick, crawl in self-imposed penance during a pilgrimage to the saint's shrine for his annual feast day in Santiago de Las Vegas, Cuba, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ezequiel da Luz, a para-athlete with an amputated leg and no movement in his lower limbs, celebrates reaching the top of Pedra da Gavea, with an organization that aims to increase accessibility in trails, in Rio de Janeiro, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Lucas Dumphreys)
Ezequiel da Luz, a para-athlete with an amputated leg and no movement in his lower limbs, celebrates reaching the top of Pedra da Gavea, with an organization that aims to increase accessibility in trails, in Rio de Janeiro, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Lucas Dumphreys)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person dressed as a reindeer sings for children being treated at the Children's Hospital during a Christmas event in Brasilia, Brazil, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
A person dressed as a reindeer sings for children being treated at the Children's Hospital during a Christmas event in Brasilia, Brazil, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sao Clemente samba school seamstresses make costumes for Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. The school's 2025 Carnival theme is animal abuse and abandonment. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Sao Clemente samba school seamstresses make costumes for Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. The school's 2025 Carnival theme is animal abuse and abandonment. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A child carries Christmas gifts donated by the SOMOS social movement, a non-governmental organization working to alleviate hunger, in the Jardim Gramacho favela, in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro state, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
A child carries Christmas gifts donated by the SOMOS social movement, a non-governmental organization working to alleviate hunger, in the Jardim Gramacho favela, in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro state, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Undocumented migrants line up outside Victor Jara stadium on the first day to register their names in a list of the Civil Registry Office that will eventually provide them a unique ID number in Santiago, Chile, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Undocumented migrants line up outside Victor Jara stadium on the first day to register their names in a list of the Civil Registry Office that will eventually provide them a unique ID number in Santiago, Chile, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dec. 13 - 19, 2024

Children in Argentina and Brazil were treated to Christmas cheer with Santas and reindeer visiting them in hospitals and neighborhoods, singing and handing out gifts.

Migrants in Chile applied for an ID number to be included in government programs while others from Honduras were deported by the U.S. back to their home country.

In Cuba, followers of the protector of the sick crawled in penance during a pilgrimage to the Saint Lazarus' shrine. Meanwhile, in Brazil, a para-athlete with an amputated leg and no movement in his lower limbs celebrated reaching the top of Pedra da Gavea peak.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The selection was curated by AP Photo Editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 20
The Latest: Time is running short to avert a government shut...
WorldDec. 20
Young nuns: Two diverse paths to a rare life of faith
WorldDec. 20
Takeaways from AP’s reporting on young nuns
WorldDec. 20
Leap of faith: A few young women in US buck the trends by jo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Tesla recalling almost 700,000 vehicles due to tire pressure monitoring system issue
WorldDec. 20
Tesla recalling almost 700,000 vehicles due to tire pressure monitoring system issue
Trump was poised to inherit a strong economy. Then things got rocky and he added to the uncertainty
WorldDec. 20
Trump was poised to inherit a strong economy. Then things got rocky and he added to the uncertainty
Croatian police say a 7-year-old girl died and 6 people were wounded in a knife attack in a school
WorldDec. 20
Croatian police say a 7-year-old girl died and 6 people were wounded in a knife attack in a school
Starbucks workers plan strikes that could spread to hundreds of US stores by Christmas Eve
WorldDec. 20
Starbucks workers plan strikes that could spread to hundreds of US stores by Christmas Eve
Malaysia agrees to resume 'no find, no fee' hunt for flight MH370, 10 years after plane disappeared
WorldDec. 20
Malaysia agrees to resume 'no find, no fee' hunt for flight MH370, 10 years after plane disappeared
The Latest: 2 journalists working for Kurdish media killed in clashes in northern Syria
WorldDec. 20
The Latest: 2 journalists working for Kurdish media killed in clashes in northern Syria
US diplomats and hostage envoy in Syria on first visit since Assad ouster
WorldDec. 20
US diplomats and hostage envoy in Syria on first visit since Assad ouster
It's beginning to look like another record for holiday travel
WorldDec. 20
It's beginning to look like another record for holiday travel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy