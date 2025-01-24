All sections
WorldJanuary 24, 2025

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Jan. 17-23, 2024

The Associated Press, Associated Press
A worker handles beef at a meat processing plant in Avellaneda on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
A worker handles beef at a meat processing plant in Avellaneda on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People cool off after a summer sunset at Arpoador beach, Rio de Janeiro, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
People cool off after a summer sunset at Arpoador beach, Rio de Janeiro, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colombian migrant Margelis Tinoco, 48, cries after her CBP One appointment was canceled at the Paso del Norte international bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on the border with the U.S., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
Colombian migrant Margelis Tinoco, 48, cries after her CBP One appointment was canceled at the Paso del Norte international bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on the border with the U.S., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bolivian President Luis Arce, center, attends an Indigenous ritual at The House of the People, at the entrance to the presidential palace, before delivering his annual address to the nation in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Bolivian President Luis Arce, center, attends an Indigenous ritual at The House of the People, at the entrance to the presidential palace, before delivering his annual address to the nation in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young Venezuelan migrants play with toy cars and guns at a migrant tent camp outside La Soledad church in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Young Venezuelan migrants play with toy cars and guns at a migrant tent camp outside La Soledad church in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman, overcome with grief, is carried away during the funeral service of journalist Marckendy Natoux, who was killed by gang members on Christmas Eve while covering the reopening of a hospital, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
A woman, overcome with grief, is carried away during the funeral service of journalist Marckendy Natoux, who was killed by gang members on Christmas Eve while covering the reopening of a hospital, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Migrants walk into Mexico after being deported from the U.S. at El Chaparral pedestrian border bridge in Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
Migrants walk into Mexico after being deported from the U.S. at El Chaparral pedestrian border bridge in Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People take photos as they cool off in the Saltos del Pirareta stream on a summer afternoon in Piribebuy, Paraguay, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
People take photos as they cool off in the Saltos del Pirareta stream on a summer afternoon in Piribebuy, Paraguay, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person in costume makes a purchase at a store ahead of carnival celebrations in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
A person in costume makes a purchase at a store ahead of carnival celebrations in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People displaced by violence in towns across the Catatumbo region, where rebels of the National Liberation Army, or ELN, have been clashing with former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, line up to register for shelter at a soccer stadium in Cúcuta, Colombia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
People displaced by violence in towns across the Catatumbo region, where rebels of the National Liberation Army, or ELN, have been clashing with former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, line up to register for shelter at a soccer stadium in Cúcuta, Colombia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man smokes a cigarette in state-run bodega, in Havana, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the day of U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
A man smokes a cigarette in state-run bodega, in Havana, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, the day of U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers handled beef in Avellaneda in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina. People cooled off in Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro. A migrant cried in the border city of Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, as her CBP One appointment was canceled following U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration. People displaced by violence in Colombia's Catatumbo region lined up to register for shelter at a soccer stadium in Cúcuta, on the border with Venezuela.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Esteban Félix, based in Santiago, Chile.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

