WorldNovember 22, 2024

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Nov. 15-21, 2024

The Associated Press, Associated Press
World leaders attending the G20 Summit pose for a group photo in Rio de Janeiro, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
World leaders attending the G20 Summit pose for a group photo in Rio de Janeiro, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Children watch as baby sea turtles are released into the ocean from Punta Chame beach, Panama, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Children watch as baby sea turtles are released into the ocean from Punta Chame beach, Panama, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjær Theilvig, receives the 73rd Miss Universe sash after she was announced the winner of the beauty pageant, in Mexico City, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjær Theilvig, receives the 73rd Miss Universe sash after she was announced the winner of the beauty pageant, in Mexico City, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former Deputy Interior Minister Manuel Monsalve is transported by investigative police agents to court for his preliminary hearing one day after he was arrested on suspicion of rape that led to his resignation, in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Former Deputy Interior Minister Manuel Monsalve is transported by investigative police agents to court for his preliminary hearing one day after he was arrested on suspicion of rape that led to his resignation, in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People detained during a government crackdown following anti-government protests against the results of the presidential election, walk out of the Yare 3 prison upon their release, in San Francisco de Yare, Venezuela, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)
People detained during a government crackdown following anti-government protests against the results of the presidential election, walk out of the Yare 3 prison upon their release, in San Francisco de Yare, Venezuela, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An anti-government protester confronts a cordon of police officers during a demonstration on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)
An anti-government protester confronts a cordon of police officers during a demonstration on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
French President Emmanuel Macron stands still as a member of his security detail adjusts his tie prior to boarding the domestically-built icebreaker AGB 46 "Almirante Viel," in Valparaiso, Chile, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
French President Emmanuel Macron stands still as a member of his security detail adjusts his tie prior to boarding the domestically-built icebreaker AGB 46 "Almirante Viel," in Valparaiso, Chile, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents cross a bridge under construction amid rain showers brought on by Tropical Storm Sara, on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Residents cross a bridge under construction amid rain showers brought on by Tropical Storm Sara, on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Activists from a Brazilian Indigenous movement hold cutouts of President Joe Biden, from left, Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, during a protest aimed at drawing the attention on the global climate crisis to leaders attending the upcoming G20 Summit, at Botafogo Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Activists from a Brazilian Indigenous movement hold cutouts of President Joe Biden, from left, Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, during a protest aimed at drawing the attention on the global climate crisis to leaders attending the upcoming G20 Summit, at Botafogo Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)ASSOCIATED PRESS
American singer and songwriter Iggy Pop performs during the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
American singer and songwriter Iggy Pop performs during the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A fishmonger guts a fish at the Stabroek Market at the port of Georgetown, Guyana, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A fishmonger guts a fish at the Stabroek Market at the port of Georgetown, Guyana, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
China's President Xi Jinping, left center, and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, walk into the Alvorada palace after attending a welcoming ceremony in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
China's President Xi Jinping, left center, and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, walk into the Alvorada palace after attending a welcoming ceremony in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nov. 15-21, 2024

Leaders of the Group of 20 nations gathered in Rio de Janeiro to discuss poverty, climate change and heightened global tensions.

Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, an animal protection advocate who works in the diamond selling business, beat out Miss Nigeria to be crowned Miss Universe in the 73rd edition of the competition in Mexico City.

Tropical Storm Sara formed in the western Caribbean Sea before making landfall on the northern coast of Honduras, dumping torrential rains in a slow weekend crawl across parts of Central America.

Thousands attended Mexico’s three-day Corona Capital music festival, welcoming headliners Paul McCartney, Iggy Pop, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Green Day and Beck.

The Tortuguías Foundation that seeks to protect sea turtles in the Central American country of Panama, which has coasts on the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, carried out a release of dozens of turtles. The foundation has been working on sea turtle conservation for about 14 years and has managed to free more than 485,000 hatchlings in that period.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca, based in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

